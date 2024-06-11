"Shaheen and Babar are definitely talking, they are good friends"- Azhar Mahmood rubbishes rift claims between the duo during 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistan assistant coach Azhar Mahmood rubbished claims of a possible rift between skipper Babar Azam and left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi by stating that the duo are good friends.

Following the side's heartbreaking defeat against arch-rivals India, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram had hinted that the pair were not on talking terms with each other.

Akram said as quoted by India Today:

"There are players who don’t want to talk to each other. This is international cricket, and you play for your country. Make these players sit at home."

Ahead of Pakistan's must-win encounter against Canada, Mahmood dismissed Akram's claims during the pre-match presser.

"Wasim must have said that, but I don't know. I didn't see it. Shaheen and Babar are definitely talking, they are good friends. They are both part of the Pakistan team," said Mahmood.

For the record, Babar had relinquished Pakistan captaincy across formats after their dismal 2023 ODI World Cup campaign. The board then appointed Shaheen Afridi as the T20I skipper, only to revert to Babar at the helm after a lone bilateral series in New Zealand, where they suffered a 1-4 defeat.

"We are not hiding any players, everyone is there" - Azhar Mahmood

Azhar Mahmood stated that the entire team, including all the players and support staff, took responsibility for their dismal start to the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Pakistan lost a stunner to minnows USA in their tournament opener followed by an agonizing defeat to India two days back. The back-to-back defeats have the side on the brink of elimination before even the Super Eight stage.

"Now when you ask who will take responsibility – I think we all, as a team management will take responsibility. We have not lost because of anyone, it is our mistake too. We are not hiding any players, everyone is there. Everything is there. I said earlier that we are a team. Obviously, we're sitting here, and it's our responsibility. We're not delivering. That's why I'm sitting here. Yesterday, Gary was sitting here. So definitely, it's not like we're hiding a player. They're part of us," said Mahmood.

Pakistan enjoyed an impressive run in the previous two T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022 with a semi-final and final run under the captaincy of Babar Azam.

They will hope to keep their tournament alive with a win in the clash against Canada in New York on June 11.

