“Shaheen’s absence will hurt Pakistan’s bowling attack” - Haris Rauf on left-arm pacer’s unavailability for Tests against England 

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has admitted that Shaheen Afridi's absence will hurt Pakistan in the Test series against England, which begins on December 1 in Rawalpindi. He, however, asserted that the hosts have bowlers who can make an impact in the series.

Afridi, who has been battling injury and fitness issues, is unlikely to return to international cricket before April 2023. He underwent an appendicitis operation earlier this month.

Speaking ahead of the historic Test series against England, Rauf was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan:

“Shaheen’s absence will hurt Pakistan’s bowling attack. However, the rest of the bowlers are also confident ahead of the series.”

While England are in Pakistan for their first Test series in the country since 2005, the contest will be special for Rauf as well. Having impressed in the white-ball formats, T20Is in particular, he now has a chance to prove himself in the longer version of the game. Eager to make a mark in Test cricket, the 29-year-old said:

“Getting a Test cap is important for every player. I will perform to the best of my ability if I make my debut in the first Test. The bowling mindset is different in red-ball cricket as compared to white-ball matches. I’m practicing while keeping this in mind.”

Pakistan Cricket



Former captain



Learning from the best in the business. Former captain Rashid Latif joined us in the training session, sharing his valuable insights.

Apart from Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Mohammad Nawaz are key members of Pakistan’s bowling attack.

“We are preparing accordingly” - Haris Rauf on aggressive England

Rauf also opened up on England's aggressive style of play in Test cricket, which has brought them success under the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum regime. He stated:

“We know that England likes to play aggressive cricket, and we are preparing accordingly in order to tackle it during the series.”

Earlier, England coach McCullum asserted that they would continue to play positive cricket in the Test series in Pakistan. He said:

"We'll certainly be pushing for results because we see it as our obligation to try and ensure that people walk away entertained. And if we get beat, Pakistan, we know, will have played well. I expect us to play well and if we get outplayed, that's okay too.

"Looking forward to the opportunity, looking forward to the challenge and looking forward to the hospitality. And hopefully, in a few weeks' time, everyone will say this has been an amazing series," he added.

Pakistan Cricket



Azhar Ali and Mark Wood review their preparations for the Test series



Getting familiar with the conditions. Azhar Ali and Mark Wood review their preparations for the Test series

The first Test of the Pakistan-England series begins on Thursday in Rawalpindi. The second Test will be played in Multan from December 9 to 13, and the last one in Karachi from December 17 to 21.

