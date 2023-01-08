Shahid Afridi could transition into permanent chief selector; Mickey Arthur set to decide on potential second stint with Pakistan soon

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, who was recently appointed as interim chief selector of the national side, could take on the role on a permanent basis following the team's upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.

The Shahid Afridi-led selection committee, which also consists of Abdul Razzaq, Iftikhar Rao, and Haroon Rasheed, replaced Mohammad Wasim and Co. after Ramiz Raja was sacked as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman in December 2022.

According to reports, the former all-rounder is having second thoughts after initially only having accepted the role for the home series against New Zealand.

He recently announced the squad for the three ODIs beginning on January 9, which features the return of Faheem Ashraf and Fakhar Zaman. A source told the Times Of India:

"Shahid has had talks with PCB Chairman Najam Sethi who had initially convinced him to work as interim chief selector but now discussions have taken place on the possibility of the former captain continuing in the role given that this year Pakistan has two major events -- the 50-overs Asia Cup and the World Cup in India.

"Strong possibility that Shahid will be persuaded to continue and chalk out a schedule where he can also give time to his foundation work."

The report further states that new PCB chairman Najam Sethi was satisfied with the picks made by the interim selection committee for the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand.

The two sides played out a couple of close encounters, but the series ended with a 0-0 scoreline, thereby ending Pakistan's red-ball home season without a win.

"He has asked for some time to consider his options and position" - Pakistan Cricket Board source on Mickey Arthur

The conclusion of the ODI series against New Zealand will also see the likely exit of Saqlain Mushtaq as head coach of the side.

The former spinner took over the side following Misbah-ul-Haq's controversial resignation ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Najam Sethi reportedly prefers current Derbyshire coach Mickey Arthur for the role. The duo have worked together before during the PCB chairman's previous stint.

Pakistan had a prolific run under the South African, where he led the team to the 2017 Champions Trophy and the No.1 ranking across multiple formats. The source added:

"Arthur, who currently has a long contract with Derbyshire county, has asked for some time to consider his options and position and has said he will get back later this month with a solid answer."

Arthur's last international managerial stint came with the Sri Lankan team, which ended in November 2021.

