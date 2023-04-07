Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson, and Asif Khan nominated for ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March

Bangladesh’s T20I and Test skipper Shakib Al Hasan, New Zealand star Kane Williamson and UAE’s Asif Khan have been nominated for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March 2023.

While Williamson starred with the bat in the Test series against Sri Lanka, Asif shone in the ICC Cricket World Cup qualifiers play-off 2023. Meanwhile, Shakib was equally brilliant with bat and ball during the white-ball series against England and Ireland.

“One Test great, one brilliant all-rounder and one Associate talent.”

Vote NOW 🗳️ One Test great, one brilliant all-rounder and one Associate talentHave you checked out the nominees for the ICC Men's Player of the Month for March 2023?Vote NOW 🗳️ bit.ly/417jmWN

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib amassed 141 runs and six wickets in a three-match ODI series against England at home, which the visitors won 2-1. The 36-year-old then followed it up with three wickets and 38 runs in the three-match T20I series against the same opposition, leading his side to a 3-0 whitewash.

The left-arm spinner then scored 110 runs and took a solitary wicket in three ODIs against Ireland, which Bangladesh won 2-0 at home. He also scored 64 runs and scalped five wickets in three T20Is versus Ireland as Bangladesh won the series 2-1.

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson, meanwhile, starred with the bat for the Blackcaps during the two-Test series against Sri Lanka at home. The right-hander scored 121* in the second innings of the first Test as the Kiwis won by two wickets in a last-over thriller. The victory also ended the visitors' hope of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The 32-year-old then followed it up with a brilliant 215 in the first innings of the second Test, which the hosts won by a big margin of an innings and 58 runs to complete a 2-0 whitewash against Lanka.

UAE’s Asif Khan also in the race to become ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March 2023

Asif Khan, who plays for the UAE, has joined Shakib Al Hasan and Kane Williamson in the race to become ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March 2023. The right-handed batter starred with the bat in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers playoff 2023.

The right-hander emerged as the top-scorer in the tournament, scoring 296 runs in five innings at an average of 59.20. The 33-year-old recently smashed a couple of centuries (101*) and (103) against Nepal and the USA, respectively.

Who do you think should win the ICC Men's Player of the Month for March 2023?

