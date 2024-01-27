Shamar Joseph escapes toe fracture after copping blow off Mitchell Starc's bowling during AUS vs WI 2nd Test

West Indies quick Shamar Joseph has escaped a toe fracture after copping a blow from Mitchell Starc's searing yorker on Day 3 of the second Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday. However, the Guyanese still remains doubtful of playing a role on Day 4 as the West Indies aim to defend 216 to earn a famous victory.

The incident took place in the 73rd over of the innings as Starc hoped to take the final wicket of the West Indies innings. The 33-year-old appealed after hitting the left-hander's toe, but it emerged after the on-field umpire adjudged it out that Starc had overstepped. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old struggled to get up and eventually retired hurt, leaving the hosts 216 to chase down.

Windies cricket released a statement on X as below:

"Good news, as scans show no fracture in Shamar Joseph’s toe. He will continue to be monitored by the medical team and assessed tomorrow. WI wish him a speedy recovery!"

The Caribbeans started the day with a 35-run lead after Australia declared on the previous one despite trailing by 22 runs. The likes of Kraigg Brathwaite, Kirk McKenzie, and Alick Athanaze got starts, but were unable to make big scores as Australia kept chipping away. Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood took three wickets each to end the West Indies' innings on 193.

West Indies keep Australia at bay despite Shamar Joseph's absence

West Indies national cricket team. (Credits: Twitter)

Having lost a frontline seamer, the West Indies had to extract the best from Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, and Justin Greaves. While Roach could not strike, Joseph removed Usman Khawaja, and Greaves got the better of Marnus Labuschagne. At the other end, Steve Smith looked assured as he will resume Day 4 on 33.

All-rounder Cameron Green looked slightly troubled and will hope to find his footing on Day 4 as the hosts require another 156 to win with eight wickets in hand. A win on Sunday for Australia will mean a Test whitewash for the summer.

