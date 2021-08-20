Ravichandran Ashwin and R Sridhar share the story behind Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah's Long Room reception 

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami received a rousing reception from their team in the Long Room at Lord's. India were in a precarious position with a lead of 150-6 following the dismissal of the dynamic Rishabh Pant. Bumrah and Shami stitched together an unbeaten 89-run stand to coast through to an unassailable position on Day Five of the test.

When the two tailenders returned to the dressing room at lunch, they received a standing ovation from the entire Indian contingent, who came to the Long Room to applaud their efforts.

For the uninitiated, the Long Room at Lords is an area on the way to the dressing room. Due to pandemic rules, only players from both teams and legends of the game now have access to the area. Previously, members of the cricket club were allowed in the room as well.

Ravichandran Ashwin took to his YouTube channel to explain exactly what went on behind the scenes before the reception. Joined by R Sridhar, the ace spinner revealed that it was Virat Kohli who asked everyone to come down to welcome the duo. Ashwin said:

"When we realized they were going to come in at lunch, Virat came and said, "Everyone of us is going down to cheer and welcome the boys. The noise has to be so huge that it has to reverberate in Lord's for years to come.'"

Ashwin and Sridhar suggested that the welcome was so phenomenal that England's players never came out for lunch in the shared area.

A partnership to remember for ages for @Jaspritbumrah93 & @MdShami11 on the field and a rousing welcome back to the dressing room from #TeamIndia.



What a moment this at Lord's 👏👏👏#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/biRa32CDTt — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2021

Bumrah's setup to Robinson was a stroke of genius: R Ashwin

Jasprit Bumrah was crucial with bat and ball in the second Test.

After his heroics with the bat, Jasprit Bumrah rode the high and provided a key early breakthrough in the very first over of the England innings by dismissing opener Rory Burns. Mohammed Shami piled the pressure on the hosts and sent Dom Sibley packing in the next over, giving India just the start they needed.

However, Jos Buttler and Ollie Robinson provided some resistance and did their best to frustrate India to try and save the Test match for their side. However, it was Bumrah who came out on top once again.

Ashwin labeled Bumrah's plan for the slower ball from round the wicket to Robinson as 'a stroke of genius'. The off-spinner stated that while he anticipated the slower ball after a couple of sharp bouncers, he couldn't understand the thought process behind going round the wicket.

On asking Bumrah about the delivery later on, here's what the Mumbai Indians pacer had the following to say:

"Ollie defended me well from over the wicket, so I knew that he got used to the angle and hence I came round the wicket."

The stroke of genius from Bumrah, a bowler who is often regarded as a T20 specialist, shows that he is skillful enough to be a great in all formats of the game.

1st ball is a bouncer followed by 2 full ones. Bumrah realized that Robinson is standing deep into his crease & unless there is any movement off the surface, it will not be easy to defeat him. He goes around the wicket this time & Bowls two bouncers, one of them is a no ball...2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/mogUnBcp47 — Abhinandan Nahata (@khel_ind_gyANi) August 17, 2021

