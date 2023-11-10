“Shami Tum apna English sudharlo, I’m ready to marry you” - Team India pacer gets bizarre marriage proposal from actress Payal Ghosh

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami has received a bizarre marriage proposal from Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh. The actress has stated that she is ready to marry the cricketer if he improves his English.

Shami has been one of India’s standout performers in the 2023 World Cup. In four matches, he has claimed 16 wickets at a sensational average of seven. The 33-year-old did not feature in the initial matches for India since the team wanted extra batting cushion in the lower order. However, since he has come into the playing XI, India’s bowling attack has looked even stronger.

Reacting to Shami’s superb bowling efforts in the 2023 World Cup, Ghosh took to her X handle a few days back and shared a marriage proposal for the fast bowler, which read:

"Shami Tum apna English sudharlo, I’m ready to marry you." [Improve your English...]

Expand Tweet

While the post was shared on November 2 by Ghosh, it has gone viral recently.

Ghosh has featured in films like “Varshadhaare”, “Prayanam”, “Oosaraveli', 'Mr. Rascal', and “Patel ki Punjabi Shaadi”, among others. In 2020, she was named vice president of the women’s wings of Ramdas Athawale’s political party - the Republican Party of India.

Payal Ghosh speaks out in support of Shami after his ex-wife’s comments

Ghosh has also spoken out in support of Shami after the cricketer’s ex-wife Hasin Jahan made some strange comments about the cricketer’s performance.

During an interview with News Nation, Jahan said about her estranged husband:

"Kuch bhi hai, accha perform kr rha hai, accha khelega, team main bana rahega, achha kamayega toh humara bhavishya secure rahega." (Whatever it is, if he [Shami] is performing well, will stay in Indian team and earn well, it will secure our future).

"I will give my best wishes to Team India but not him."

Reacting to Jahan’s comments, Ghosh took to her X handle and urged people to stand up for men and wrote:

“Every media people calling me saying that Mr. Shami’s wife is trying every way to demoralising him…!!! not done, we are dreaming India to win the World Cup #CW2023 and @MdShami11 is the spearhead of the Indian bowling attack. High time someone speaks up for men. #PayalGhosh #MdShami.”

Expand Tweet

Shami and Jahan got married in 2014. The couple were even blessed with a daughter in 2015. However, they separated later after Jahan accused the fast bowler of adultery, match-fixing, and domestic violence.