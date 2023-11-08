"It will secure our future" - Mohammed Shami's estranged wife reacts to the pacer's 2023 World Cup heroics

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami has earned praise from all quarters for his superlative performances in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. The right-arm pacer has been in scintillating form, picking up wickets at will.

Shami's estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, recently reacted to the speedster's impressive run in the showpiece event. She stated that the bowler doing well will ensure that he stays in the Indian team and earns well, which will secure the future of their family.

During an interview with News Nation, Jahan said:

"Kuch bhi hai, accha perform kr rha hai, accha khelega, team main bana rahega, achha kamayega toh humara bhavishya secure rahega." (Whatever it is, if he [Shami] is performing well, will stay in Indian team and earn well, it will secure our future).

She also remarked that while she can give her best wishes to the Indian team for the World Cup, she isn't ready to do the same for Shami. She added:

"I will give my best wishes to Team India but not him."

Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan tied the knot on June 6, 2014. The couple was blessed with a baby girl in 2015. However, the two later went through an ugly separation, with Hasin accusing the cricket star of adultery, match-fixing, and domestic violence.

In January earlier this year, the court ordered Shami to pay ₹1.30 lakh every month as alimony to Jahan. Shami was granted bail by Alipore court in a domestic violence case in September.

Mohammed Shami has been in spectacular form in 2023 World Cup

Mohammed Shami was benched for Team India's initial matches of the 2023 World Cup. He was added to the playing XI for the match against New Zealand after all-rounder Hardik Pandya sustained an ankle injury.

The seasoned campaigner made an impact straightaway, picking up a five-wicket haul. He followed it up by claiming four scalps in the subsequent clash against England.

Shami bagged another fifer with a brilliant spell against South Africa. With 16 wickets from just four matches, he is currently the leading wicket-taker for the Men in Blue in the edition of the World Cup.