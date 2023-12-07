Shan Masood and Co. plan a trip during Pakistan vs PM XI warmup game, leaves Babar Azam in splits

Shan Masood-led Pakistan are currently touring Australia for a three-match Test series. The visitors are playing a warmup game against Australia Prime Minister's XI in Canberra.

On Day 2 (December 7), the tourists were seen planning a visit to Canberra (specific location is unknown). Pakistan’s newly appointed captain Masood, and former captains Sarfaraz Ahmed and Babar Azam engaged in a short conversation regarding the same.

Reacting to the on-field development, Babar laughed heartily.

Take a look at the conversation below:

Shan Masood:

“Ham time se ready ho jay gay (We’ll get ready on time).”

Sarfaraz Ahmed:

“Ap time py aa jana, ap log 3 log log hongy na (Please come on time, you’ll be three guys, right?”

Shan Masood:

“Kon (Who?)”

Babar Azam:

(chuckles) “Aa teeeja kera aa gya (Where did the third one came from?)”

For the unversed, Canberra is the capital city of Australia and home to places like the Parliament Huse, Australian War Memorial, National Gallery of Australia, and National Library of Australia.

In separate videos, Sarfaraz and Babar were seen labeling Saud Shakeel as ‘Chota Don’. Watch the clips below:

Pakistan captain Shan Masood smashed double century against PM XI

Shan Masood completed his double century against PM XI on Day 2 of the ongoing warmup game. The left-handed batter slammed an unbeaten 201 off 298 balls, including one maximum and 14 boundaries, as Pakistan declared at 391/9 in 116.2 overs.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Babar Azam, and Abdullah Shafique chipped in with scores of 41 (47), 40 (38), and 38 (76), respectively.

Jordan Buckingham scalped a fifer for PM XI, while Mark Steketee, Nathan McAndrew, and Todd Murphy bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, Australia were 149/2 after 60 overs at stumps on Day 2, with Matt Renshaw (18 off 71) and Cameron Green (19 off 60) at the crease.

Openers Cameron Bancroft hit 53 runs off 128, including three boundaries, while Marcus Harris scored 49 off 102, comprising six boundaries. The duo added a 96-run stand for the opening wicket.

Khurram Shehzad and Abrar Ahmed bagged one wicket apiece.