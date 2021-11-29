Shane Warne involved in motorbike accident; reportedly avoids any serious injury

Legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne was reportedly involved in a motorbike accident while riding with his son Jackson Warne on Sunday. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, he initially chose not to go to hospital after the incident, but changed his mind after waking up on Monday in pain.

Warne fell down after losing control of his 300kg bike. To make matters worse, he slid for over 15 meters after the fall. Warne was riding in Melbourne and was on his way to return the bike to storage when the disaster struck.

The fall resulted in injuries to his hip, foot and ankle. Fearing a potential fracture, Warne went to the hospital as a precaution. Warne provided an update on his injuries by stating:

"I'm a bit battered and bruised and very sore."

The former Australian cricketer has been riding motorbikes for over two years on a regular basis.

Warne should be ready for his commentary duties for Ashes

Despite the setback, Warne is expected to be fine by the time the Ashes begin on December 8 in Brisbane. He will lend his voice to Fox Sports in the commentary box over the course of the series.

England Cricket and Cricket Australia have reportedly held crisis talks over the fate of the series given the outbreak of the new COVID-19 variant. The Omicron variant has taken the world by storm, with two passengers in Sydney testing positive for the same. England managing director Ashley Giles, from his hotel room in Brisbane, said:

"It's very early days but we are starting that conversation [with Australia]. There are going to be changes to border controls in terms of our families being allowed to travel and we clearly hope that's not going to affect us. But we are in the hands of national and local governments."

The teams will travel all over Australia across five venues for the five-match series, with Perth slated to host the final contest.

