"Cameron Green is undoubtedly a rare talent" - Shane Watson

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson sees tremendous potential for Cameron Green in Test cricket. Shane Watson believes Cameron Green has the X-factor to offer for Australia similar to the great all-rounders have done for their sides in the past.

Cameron Green had a game to remember in the first Ashes Test at the Gabba, mainly with the ball. While the youngster perished for a first-ball duck with the bat, Green made an impact with the ball. He bagged three wickets in the game, including Joe Root's in the second innings to set up Australia's nine-wicket win.

Massive! Cameron Green strikes! His second Test wicket is Joe Root! 🔥

Writing in his column or The Times, Shane Watson backed Cameron Green to become a potent all-rounder in the future. The Queenslander trusts the 22-year-old to play a more significant role moving forward. He wrote:

"Cameron Green is undoubtedly a rare talent. He has the capability to bring to Australia the kind of X-factor that Ian Botham, Andrew Flintoff and Ben Stokes have in their time provided England. Having watched him closely for the last two years, I can only admire what he’s got. All the reports from those who play with him suggest that he's a gentle, quiet guy who loves the game. Once he realizes what he’s capable of, he’ll be flying high."

With regards to Green's bowling, Watson observed he has all the makings of a successful bowler, noting his height and the ability to generate pace. The retired cricketer continued:

"As a bowler, once he becomes more physically resilient, he will take bags of wickets in Test cricket. He has weapons fast bowlers dream of. He's got height, speed behind the ball and swings it, and these are weapons fast bowlers dream of. He’s as tall as Starc and swings the ball away, gets bounce and can push the 140kph (87mph) speed limit."

The West Australian has modest returns with the ball in first-class cricket. Green has so far managed only 43 scalps in 35 games at 32.04. However, his second-innings bowling offers plenty of hope for Australia for the future.

"Green’s biggest challenge is meeting his bowling workloads" - Shane Watson

Watson went on to warn Green that the road ahead will get challenging as injuries could derail his career. The 40-year-old advised the youngster to make batting a strong suit to be assured of his Test spot.

"There is no doubt that Green's biggest challenge will be meeting his bowling workloads because as these have cranked up over the years, he has picked up stress fractures. I know how important it is to keep developing your batting because there will be times as an all-rounder when you get injured and cannot contribute with the ball. You have a better chance of keeping your spot that way."

The second Ashes Test, a day-night affair, begins at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

