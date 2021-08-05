To get Root in the 60s, or 90s, or early, it's always a good wicket to have: Shardul Thakur

Indian medium-pacer Shardul Thakur enjoyed another successful Test outing as he bagged two wickets in quick succession on Day One of the first Test against England at Trent Bridge.

Fans witnessed a dominant bowling display from the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. However, it was Thakur who got the all-important wicket of Joe Root in the third session, which led to an England collapse.

In an interview with Sky Sports at the end of the day's play, Thakur revealed how pleased he was to account for the wicket of one of the top batters in the world.

"At one point, we didn't think we'd get them all out but the climate was playing funny. The sun was out for a while and it was cloudy for a while, I was really happy we got ten wickets. Bairstow was going well, he was poised to score a fifty so getting him out at that period was crucial. As soon as we got him, wickets started tumbling," said Thakur.

The medium-pacer from Palghar also stated that he enjoyed bowling with the Dukes ball and in the English conditions.

"To get him out in the 60s or 90s or early, is always a good wicket to have. If we look at the pitch, it didn't feel like it will turn a lot as the game goes on, so we thought it was better to go in with four seamers. I'm enjoying the Dukes ball and English conditions. It's swinging nicely for us, I hope it continues," added Thakur.

India dominate with Bumrah, Shami, Thakur leading the charge

England were bowled out for 183 on Day One of the First LV= Insurance Test Match

There was a lot of conjecture earlier in the day when it was announced that India had opted to go with four seamers at the expense of premium spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin.

However, the pacers repaid the team management's faith and silenced the doubts around them with a terrific performance on Day One to set the tone for the rest of the series.

After a disappointing outing in the WTC final, Bumrah spearheaded the bowling attack with a top-notch spell in the third session. Shami once again proved his worth with the new ball as he bagged three wickets, with Thakur and Siraj getting a couple and one, respectively.

India's openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul stood firm to see out a testing period towards the end of day's play and ensured their side went unscathed into Day Two. India are still 162 runs behind and will be counting on their batsmen to make the most of the efforts of their bowlers.

