Shardul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat in consideration for extra pacer's slot; initial World Cup squad submission deadline set to September 5 - Reports 

The national selection committee will reportedly have to choose one among Shardul Thakur or Jaydev Unadkar in the 15-member ICC ODI World Cup squad, which has to be submitted before September 5.

According to the ICC rules, squads will be given the provision to make changes to their initial squad until September 27, which is one week before the commencement of the tournament in India.

There are a number of slots still up for grabs, especially due to the ongoing injury crisis. However, the final pace bowling department is likely to comprise Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj, with Hardik Pandya likely to operate as the seam-bowling all-rounder.

Team India will have to narrow down from the current group of around 18-19 players through the performances in the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup and the three-match ODI series against Australia as well.

Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, and Arshdeep Singh are unlikely to be considered for the final squad, especially with two of them being named for the 2023 Asian Games squad. As a result, it will be a shootout for the spot between Shardul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat.

Thakur is Team India's leading wicket-taker in the 50-over format since 2019 and his ability with the bat makes him a favorite over Unadkat. As far as the left-arm seamer is concerned, he made his first ODI appearance in 10 years during the recently concluded series against the West Indies.

According to a report by PTI, there is not much debate surrounding the third spinner's slot for the ICC ODI World Cup in the eyes of the selectors and management.

Spin will play an important role in the proceedings as the World Cup takes place in subcontinent conditions. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are sure-shot inclusions because of their reputation, merit and current form. That leaves the spot for the third spinner between Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal.

KL Rahul might have to undergo match simulation to prove he can keep wickets for full 50 overs ahead of 2023 Asia Cup and World Cup

Team India are bleeding heavily in the wicket-keeping department as Ishan Kishan is the sole option due to injuries to Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. While it is safe to say that Pant will not be partaking in the showpiece event, there is still a realistic chance for Rahul to make it.

The Karnataka-born wicketkeeper-batter sustained an injury midway through the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) and is making positive strides towards full recovery. However, since he may have to play as a middle-order wicketkeeper-batter during the Asia Cup and potentially even the World Cup, the management wants to test Rahul with a 50-over match simulation.

A BCCI source told PTI on the conditions of anonymity:

"The selectors and the team management wants to give both Rahul and Shreyas full chance of recovery. Rahul is certainly way ahead in terms of recovery and getting closer to full match fitness. But he needs to do match simulation where he is able to keep wickets for 50 overs."

The source added:

"The Instagram videos show that he is doing well but 50 overs of keeping and at least 30 overs of batting in the heat will prove how his operated thigh is holding up in humid conditions. If he is able to do well over next nine possible games (six if India play the Asia Cup final plus three against Australia), it will be the best news for the Indian team

Team India likely core group for Asia Cup and bilateral series against Australia ahead of World Cup

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Surykumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

What will be Team India's final 15-man squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think.