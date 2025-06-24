Shardul Thakur removes Ben Duckett and Harry Brook off consecutive balls to lift India in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Indian pacer Shardul Thakur pulled his side back into the match, dismissing Ben Duckett and Harry Brook off consecutive deliveries on Day 5 of the first England versus India Test at Headingley on Tuesday, June 24. The former drove a wide ball into the hands of the substitute Nitish Kumar Reddy for an outstanding 149.
Brook fell off the next ball trying to play the leg glance, on the move, to a very full delivery and Rishabh Pant claimed the catch behind the stumps. Both wickets fell in the 55th over, with England still 118 runs away from victory.
The 33-year-old had made little or no impact in the match up until he removed Duckett. He had recorded figures of 0/38 in six overs in the first innings and made a combined total of five runs with the bat. However, his double strike pulled India back into the match and with the hope of running through the hosts to claim a famous win.
Prasidh Krishna strikes twice as India claw their way back into the match at Leeds
The England opening pair of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett set the ideal platform for their side to chase down 371 runs for victory. The pair saw off a tough initial period before making the visitors chase leather on the final day of the Test.
Their opening wicket stand of 188 runs was broken by Prasidh Krishna, who dismissed Crawley for 65 caught by KL Rahul at slip. He soon gave India their second wicket, dismissing Ollie Pope bowled for eight runs to help his side claw back into the match.
Shardul Thakur's double strike gave India further hope of making a fist out of the contest. At the time of writing, England were 269/4 in 58.3 overs with Joe Root and Ben Stokes at the crease, with rain stopping play.
