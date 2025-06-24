Shardul Thakur removes Ben Duckett and Harry Brook off consecutive balls to lift India in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Indian pacer Shardul Thakur pulled his side back into the match, dismissing Ben Duckett and Harry Brook off consecutive deliveries on Day 5 of the first England versus India Test at Headingley on Tuesday, June 24. The former drove a wide ball into the hands of the substitute Nitish Kumar Reddy for an outstanding 149.

Ad

Brook fell off the next ball trying to play the leg glance, on the move, to a very full delivery and Rishabh Pant claimed the catch behind the stumps. Both wickets fell in the 55th over, with England still 118 runs away from victory.

Watch the video of the dismissals here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 33-year-old had made little or no impact in the match up until he removed Duckett. He had recorded figures of 0/38 in six overs in the first innings and made a combined total of five runs with the bat. However, his double strike pulled India back into the match and with the hope of running through the hosts to claim a famous win.

Prasidh Krishna strikes twice as India claw their way back into the match at Leeds

The England opening pair of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett set the ideal platform for their side to chase down 371 runs for victory. The pair saw off a tough initial period before making the visitors chase leather on the final day of the Test.

Ad

Their opening wicket stand of 188 runs was broken by Prasidh Krishna, who dismissed Crawley for 65 caught by KL Rahul at slip. He soon gave India their second wicket, dismissing Ollie Pope bowled for eight runs to help his side claw back into the match.

Shardul Thakur's double strike gave India further hope of making a fist out of the contest. At the time of writing, England were 269/4 in 58.3 overs with Joe Root and Ben Stokes at the crease, with rain stopping play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news