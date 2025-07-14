Shardul Thakur’s wife gives hilarious caption for his pose at the boundary during ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [In Picture]

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur’s wife, Mittali Parulkar, shared a hilarious caption of her husband sitting near the boundary line. The moment was captured on Day 4 (Sunday, July 13) of the third Test against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

Mittali posted the snap of Shardul, popularly called 'Lord' by fans and teammates, on her Instagram story and captioned it:

“Spotted lord @homeofcricket at lords.”

Shardul Thakur’s wife catches his hilarious pose at the boundary (Image via Instagram-@mittaliparulkar_)

The day was packed with action, as Indian bowlers came out firing. Mohammed Siraj struck early, removing Ben Duckett (12) and Ollie Pope (4) quickly. Meanwhile, Zak Crawley (22) and Harry Brook (23) also fell cheaply, putting England on the back foot.

However, it was off-spinner Washington Sundar who turned the tide decisively in India’s favour. The 25-year-old dismantled England’s middle order, cleaning up Joe Root (40), Jamie Smith (8), and Ben Stokes (33). Sundar finished with impressive figures of 4/22 in 12.1 overs, as England were bowled out for just 192 in their second innings.

Chasing 193 for victory, India endured a rocky start. Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a seven-ball duck. KL Rahul and Karun Nair offered brief resistance, adding 36 runs for the second wicket before the latter was trapped lbw by Brydon Carse for 14. Shubman Gill departed soon after for just six, and nightwatchman Akash Deep was bowled by Stokes on the final ball of the day.

At stumps on Day 4, the visitors were 58/4 after 17.4 overs, still needing 135 more runs for victory, with Rahul unbeaten on 33 and holding firm at one end.

Shardul Thakur was excluded from the playing XI after India’s defeat in the series opener at Leeds

Shardul Thakur was part of India’s playing XI for the first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds. However, he had a quiet outing, finishing with figures of 0/38 in six overs in the first innings and 2/51 from 10 overs in the second. With the bat, he managed scores of just 1 and 4 across the two innings, as India lost the match by five wickets.

Subsequently, Thakur was dropped for the second Test at Edgbaston and did not find a place in the XI for the ongoing third Test at Lord’s either.

Overall, the seam-bowling all-rounder has featured in 12 Tests, picking up 33 wickets at an average of 29.36 and a strike rate of 46.8. With the bat, he has scored 336 runs, including four half-centuries.

