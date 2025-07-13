Yashasvi Jaiswal departs for a duck as Jofra Archer dismisses him twice in two innings on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch] 

England pacer Jofra Archer dismissed Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal early, giving the hosts an ideal start in their defence of 193 runs in the fourth innings. The dismissal came on Day 4 (Sunday, July 13) of the third Test at Lord’s in London.
The southpaw departed on the fourth delivery of the second over in India’s second innings. Archer bowled a short ball outside off at 141 kph, and Yashasvi Jaiswal went for the pull. However, he was cramped for room and managed only a thick top edge that went straight up. Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith settled under it and completed a comfortable catch, giving England an early breakthrough.
Watch the video of Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal here:
The 23-year-old was sent back for a seven-ball duck, leaving India at 5/1 after 1.4 overs. Notably, Archer had also dismissed Jaiswal in the first innings, getting him for 13. At the time of writing, the visitors were 35/1 after six overs, with KL Rahul (21) and Karun Nair (12) at the crease.
Washington Sundar shines with a four-wicket haul for India before Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket on Day 4 of the Lord’s Test
After choosing to bat first, England posted 387 in their first innings, led by Joe Root’s composed 104. India responded strongly, matching the total courtesy of KL Rahul’s fine century (100), leaving the match evenly poised.
Resuming Day 4 at 2/0 in their second innings, England endured a tough start. Mohammed Siraj struck early, removing Ben Duckett (12) and Ollie Pope (4), while Nitish Kumar Reddy sent back Zak Crawley for 22. Akash Deep then cleaned up Harry Brook for a brisk 23 off 19 balls.
Washington Sundar proved to be the game-changer, dismantling England’s middle order with key wickets of Joe Root (40), Ben Stokes (33), and Jamie Smith (8). He returned with outstanding figures of 4/22 in 12.1 overs, as England were bundled out for just 192 in 62.1 overs in their second innings.
