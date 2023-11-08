"Sharm karo yaar"- Mohammed Shami blasts former Pakistan cricketer for baffling comments on Team India during 2023 World Cup

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami didn't hold back while criticizing former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza for his distasteful comments about the Men in Blue on Pakistani news channel 'ABN'.

After India's incredible performance against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium where the hosts bowled them out for just 55, Raza claimed that there needed to be an inspection of the ball that was given to the Indian team. He had stated:

"We are seeing that when they are batting, they bat really well and suddenly the ball starts doing things when India bowl. There have been 7-8 close DRS calls that have gone in their favor. The way Siraj and Shami were swinging the ball, it seemed like the ICC or the BCCI were giving them different balls in the second innings. There needs to be an inspection done on the ball. There could also be an extra layer of coating on the ball for swing."

Mohammed Shami seemed livid with the statement as he called out the former Pakistan cricketer and also told him to have some shame. Here's what Shami wrote on his Instagram story:

"Sharm karo yaar game par focus karo na ki faltu bakwas par kabi to dusre ki success ko enjoy kio karo chii yar ICC World Cup hai apk local tournament nahi hai or Ap player hi the na. Wasim bhai ne samjhaya hai explain kia tha phir bhir. Hahahahahahahahaah apne player apne Wasim akram par yakin nahi apko apna tarif karne mein lage hai janab apto just like a wow (Have some shame. Focus on the game and don't blabber nonsense. At least sometimes enjoy the success of others. This is the ICC World Cup, not your local tournament. You were a player right? Wasim Akram made you understand how it works. At least trust your own player but you're busy taking credit)."

Click here for the Instagram story.

Mohammed Shami continues to have a dream 2023 World Cup

Mohammed Shami didn't play in India's first four games and yet is their highest wicket-taker in the tournament at the time of writing. In just four games, Shami has picked up a staggering 16 wickets at a mind-boggling average of just 7.00 with two five-wicket hauls.

India will be hopeful that the speedster continues his sizzling form in the knockout stage as well.