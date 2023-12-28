Cricket

"Shaun got run out for 99 and Dad got 86 here" - Mitchell Marsh opens up on his dismissal on 96 on Day 3 of Boxing Day Test against Pakistan

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Dec 28, 2023 16:30 IST
Mitchell Marsh. (Image Credits: Twitter)
Mitchell Marsh. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh recalled his brother Shaun and father Geoff also narrowly missing out on a hundred at MCG after he suffered the same fate on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan. The West Australian wishes to have one more crack at scoring a Boxing Day hundred.

Marsh was dismissed for the second time in the series in the 90s, walking back for 96 as left-arm seamer Mir Hamza made a massive strike, with Agha Salman taking a sensational one-handed catch at slip.

The 32-year-old's entire family was present at the venue as he missed out on a well-deserved ton.

Speaking after Day 3, Marsh admitted that he was eager to get his name on the MCG honors board. He said, as quoted by Perth Now:

"Obviously disappointing … I thought we navigated our way out of a tricky situation to get a partnership with Smudge, and I guess there’s a lot of history at this ground, the Boxing Day Test, and a bloody big honors board that I was close to getting on, but it wasn’t meant to be.
"Shaun got run out for 99 and Dad got 86 here, so Shaun’s technically still got me… hopefully, I get one more crack at it."

The 32-year-old walked out at 16-4, with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hamza breathing fire with the ball. However, he was the aggressor in the 153-run partnership with Steve Smith, pouncing on any delivery short and wide.

"I don’t necessarily want to put a number on it for our bowlers" - Mitchell Marsh

Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh rescued Australia. (Credits: Twitter)
Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh rescued Australia. (Credits: Twitter)

Marsh admitted that the pitch made it hard for Australia to score runs and reckons that a lead of nearly 300 will be enough for them to win. He explained:

"It felt like really hard work, the ball was swinging around and Shaheen had his tail up – we know that he’s world-class. I still felt even on 96 that I could nick one, and I did – there’s still plenty in the wicket… for us to get in a position where we’re 240 ahead, we’re very happy.
"I think that if we were all out now we’d feel very much in the game… I don’t necessarily want to put a number on it for our bowlers but we know that they can certainly hold a bat so a couple of good partnerships with some tired bowlers now, hopefully, we can get up towards the 300 mark."

With the hosts already holding a lead of 241, Alex Carey will be hoping to take his side over 300.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...