"He has been the leader from the front" - Shaun Pollock lauds Dean Elgar after he marches South Africa to a victory in the 2nd Test vs India 

Former South African great Shaun Pollock has hailed Proteas skipper Dean Elgar for steering his side to a famous seven-wicket victory in Johannesburg against India. The former pacer lauded Elgar for leading his troops from the front and setting examples for his them.

Hero for the home side, Dean Elgar played a masterful knock of unbeaten 96 runs, laced with 10 boundaries. He batted strongly in front of a formidable bowling attack and was a pillar of strength in the chase of 240. With South Africa's first victory at the Wanderers against India, Elgar has now won three of his four matches as captain.

Shaun Pollock, who reviewed the game with Cricbuzz, was quick to appreciate the left-hander's contribution to the side. Pollock lauded Elgar's captaincy and said:

"There are different types of leaders. Some guys are so astute with their tactics. But I think the examples I have seen with Dean is that he has been the leader from the front. The 77 he got in the Supersport Park and then to back it up with a 96*, got his team all the way to victory. When you listen to a leader, there's one thing to talk the talk and walk the talk is another one."

He added

"It (South Africa) is a young unit and there are a lot of going guys who are looking for a direction and when you have a leader who does that. Those are good signs. Elgar has won three of his four Test matches as captain. And will be a big test in Cape Town."

ICC



Dean Elgar leads by example and helps the Proteas level the series 1-1



South Africa beat India for the first time at the Wanderers and keep the series alive. Dean Elgar leads by example and helps the Proteas level the series 1-1

Aiden Markram and Keegan Petersen gave Elgar good support on the third day. While Rassie Van der Dussen (40), with an 82-run stand, ensured victory on a rain-soaked Day 4.

"Elgar reminds me of Graeme Smith" - Dinesh Karthik after the South African's knock against India

South Africa v Australia - 2nd Test: Day 1.

India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik stated that watching Dean Elgar jogged his memory of veteran South African batter and leader Graeme Smith.

While drawing parallels between the two left-handers' batting attributes and efficacy, Karthik lauded the current Proteas skipper. The Chennai-born batter acknowledged Elgar's limitations with his technique. However, he feels the 34-year old would walk into most Test XIs.

"Elgar reminds me of Graeme Smith. Not the most good looking left-hander. But very, very affective and has a terrific record as well. Just as a pure batter, he'll (Elgar) fit into most Test XIs. Very few shots, very little talent but up there as good as it gets. And that is what you need as an opener in those conditions when you play brilliant medium pace with a lot of seam movement," Karthik said on Cricbuzz

Sometimes you just have to doff off your hat and say well played. Huge respect for Elgar. Was stranded on 86* as SA lost from a winning position at Joburg last time. This time gets his team home. Really admire his 'over my dead body' attitude. Take a bow Elgar and SA

With the hosts leveling the series following a commanding win over India, the third and final Test in Cape Town will serve as a decider. The ultimate Test will begin on January 11.

Edited by Aditya Singh