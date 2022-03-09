"She is just one big knock away" - Jhulan Goswami on out-of-form opener Shafali Verma

Veteran India seamer Jhulan Goswami has said that young opener Shafali Verma is one innings away from regaining her form.

Verma has been one of the lynchpins of India's batting unit in the last few years. However, the teenager has struggled to put up a big score in the six ODIs she has played this winter.

Ahead of India's crucial Women's World Cup game against the White Ferns, Goswami said that Verma is working hard in the nets. Goswami said:

"I think Shafali already proved herself – she is another very exciting cricketer. But these things happen with every cricketer, you know – sometimes they perform well, sometimes, you know, a little bit here and there- but I’m sure that she will."

The veteran bowler continued:

"She’s working hard really well in the nets; she’s batting well in the nets, hitting the ball really well. I hope she will come – she is just one big knock away, and if she gets the opportunity, I’m sure definitely she’s going to do well because – she is a very exciting cricketer for us.”

Shafali registered a six-ball duck on her World Cup debut against Pakistan last week. Her last six scores in 50-over cricket are 0, 9, 0, 51, 24 and 12.

"She’s improving day by day" - Jhulan Goswami on Richa Ghosh

Meanwhile, Goswami added that everyone in the team is enjoying each other's company. The squad has a nice blend of youthful exuberance and experience. Another young player Goswami talked about was the dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh.

The 18-year-old has been one of the shining lights for Team India this winter. She hammered India's fastest ODI fifty during the recent series against the White Ferns. Ghosh has also shown remarkable improvement in her wicketkeeping. She claimed five dismissals behind the wickets in India's World Cup opener against Pakistan a few days ago.

Goswami said about the player:

"The thing in this team, I think we have plenty of youngsters. and they are enjoying this – we all are enjoying each other’s company. and Richa has taken responsibility as a wicketkeeper. She’s improving day by day, and her batting ability – you know she is even able to hit big sixes."

She continued:

"She can score fast. So I think in our team – she will give us a lot of volume because you are getting one more all-rounder – batting all-rounder, and she’s improving as a keeper – so definitely her contribution, particularly whenever she got an opportunity in New Zealand series she batted really well."

India kickstarted their World Cup campaign with a commanding 107-run win over Pakistan on Saturday. They will now lock horns with hosts New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday (March 10).

