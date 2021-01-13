"She won't reply to a befitting answer" - Twitterati blasts Alyssa Healy for taking a dig at the Indian team

Australia women's cricketer Alyssa Healy is facing the heat from fans on Twitter for taking a dig at the Indian men's team, who are unhappy with their quarantine restrictions in Brisbane ahead of the fourth Test.

There were reports from the Australian media that Team India were not willing to travel to Brisbane for the fourth Test at the Gabba. However, after much deliberation, the visitors reached Brisbane and began their quarantine.

A battered and bruised Team India travelled to Brisbane after putting up a heroic display to save the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), despite all the injury woes.

However, a source from the travelling Team India claimed that the visitors were frustrated and felt like they were trapped inside a 'prison'.

They had to make their own beds and clean the toilets in their respective hotel rooms. There was no room service allowed and Team India was also refrained from using basic amenities like the gym and swimming pool.

After some discussion between the BCCI and Cricket Australia, the Indian team were finally allowed to use the gym and the swimming pool. They have also been allotted a team room where they can gather and have discussions.

However, Alyssa Healy took to Twitter and slammed Team India for not respecting the quarantine rules in Brisbane.

She reminded everyone that the Australia and New Zealand women's teams had quarantined in the same hotel and had absolutely no problem with the restrictions. She tweeted:

👋🏻 - the Aus and NZ women’s teams did their quarantine in the same hotel last year. Here’s a shock - we survived.... https://t.co/9YUTvZ8RqR — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) January 13, 2021

Alyssa Healy went one step further and replied to a fan by saying that even the Australian team had been away from home since July, following the restrictions in different bio-bubbles, but did not whine about it.

There’s a few Aus players who haven’t been home since July - haven’t heard them whinge yet. — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) January 13, 2021

This was an indirect verbal attack by Alyssa Healy on the Indian team having a problem with the restrictions enforced upon them. Her nasty words were directed straight at the visitors, blaming them for always wanting things their own way.

Fans on Twitter slam Alyssa Healy for her controversial tweet

It was never going to go down well with the Indian fans as they slammed Alyssa Healy for taking a jibe at the visitors.

They also reminded her that it was her own husband - Mitchell Starc - who had once given his opinion about how tough life is in a bio-bubble.

Here is what the fans had to say in reply to Alyssa Healy's tweet:

She won't reply to a befitting answer😊 — Avi (@_Avinash_18) January 13, 2021

Calm down, mate. They haven’t won any cricket lottery, they are here on merit. As for the IPL, watch the Australian cricketers queing up with their tongues hanging out, waiting for the riches... — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) January 13, 2021

You have survived because you haven't faced any racial abuse. You have survived because you hasn't taken any kind of body blows.. You have survived because you are not injured with grade 2 hamstring tear.. . You have survived because your thumb was not broken.. — Karthik@18 (@karthikkohli180) January 13, 2021

She is angry because her husband is beaten left right and center on the pitch. Poor guy couldn't even pick tailenders' wickets in last game — Amy (@Middlclssmowgli) January 13, 2021

Half of the Indian team is broken, many cricketers are not able stand and walk after SCG match, they haven't asked you anything other than 'hygiene' !

When it comes to mental health concerns, does it applies to Maxwell & Pucovski only ? — Vinyasa Glashant 📰 (@VinyasaG) January 13, 2021

Of course Australia players will agree to live even on streets as they are under so much pressure to win the series at their own home where a weak Indian team are holding them to 1-1 — Avi (@_Avinash_18) January 13, 2021

With same protocols and for a test match where u will slog in ground for 7 hrs and come back to room to do everything by yourself? Specially when half of the team is injured and pool recovery session is a must? Expecting a reply here @ahealy77 . — ALINJAR DAN (@AlinjarDan) January 13, 2021

Next time Aus tours India, set them up in some of the shady hotels in the cities rather than the swanky facilities they enjoy in India, we will see if they whinge or not. — Aashish Mishra (@Imaashi25) January 13, 2021