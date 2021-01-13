"She won't reply to a befitting answer" - Twitterati blasts Alyssa Healy for taking a dig at the Indian team

Australia women's cricketer Alyssa Healy is facing the heat from fans on Twitter for taking a dig at the Indian men's team, who are unhappy with their quarantine restrictions in Brisbane ahead of the fourth Test.
There were reports from the Australian media that Team India were not willing to travel to Brisbane for the fourth Test at the Gabba. However, after much deliberation, the visitors reached Brisbane and began their quarantine.
A battered and bruised Team India travelled to Brisbane after putting up a heroic display to save the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), despite all the injury woes.
However, a source from the travelling Team India claimed that the visitors were frustrated and felt like they were trapped inside a 'prison'.
They had to make their own beds and clean the toilets in their respective hotel rooms. There was no room service allowed and Team India was also refrained from using basic amenities like the gym and swimming pool.
After some discussion between the BCCI and Cricket Australia, the Indian team were finally allowed to use the gym and the swimming pool. They have also been allotted a team room where they can gather and have discussions.
However, Alyssa Healy took to Twitter and slammed Team India for not respecting the quarantine rules in Brisbane.
She reminded everyone that the Australia and New Zealand women's teams had quarantined in the same hotel and had absolutely no problem with the restrictions. She tweeted:
Alyssa Healy went one step further and replied to a fan by saying that even the Australian team had been away from home since July, following the restrictions in different bio-bubbles, but did not whine about it.
This was an indirect verbal attack by Alyssa Healy on the Indian team having a problem with the restrictions enforced upon them. Her nasty words were directed straight at the visitors, blaming them for always wanting things their own way.
Fans on Twitter slam Alyssa Healy for her controversial tweet
It was never going to go down well with the Indian fans as they slammed Alyssa Healy for taking a jibe at the visitors.
They also reminded her that it was her own husband - Mitchell Starc - who had once given his opinion about how tough life is in a bio-bubble.
Here is what the fans had to say in reply to Alyssa Healy's tweet: