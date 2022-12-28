Shikha Pandey returns as India announce power-packed squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 and Tri-series in SA

Team India have announced a pretty strong squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 to be held in South Africa in February next year. The Women in Blue made it to the final of the last T20 World Cup Down Under and will be keen to go one step better this time.

Most of the names in the squad are regular faces from the T20I setup, but the biggest talking point has been the return of veteran pacer Shikha Pandey. Many fans felt that Pandey was unfairly dropped and believe that the team needs her experience.

Her comeback means that India could have a potent new-ball partnership with Pandey and Renuka Singh Thakur. Pooja Vastrakar's selection is subject to fitness as she is in a race against time to get fit for the showpiece event.

Left-arm seamer Anjali Sarvani and leg-spinner Devika Vaidya have also made it to the squad after impressive performances in the recent T20Is against Australia. The BCCI took to Twitter to announce the squad and here's what they tweeted:

BCCI Women @BCCIWomen - India squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 & tri-series in South Africa announced.



More details here - #TeamIndia NEWS- India squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 & tri-series in South Africa announced.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… NEWS 🚨 - India squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 & tri-series in South Africa announced.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… #TeamIndia https://t.co/FJex4VhAG6

India’s squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk) Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh.

India's squad for tri-series in January

The likes of Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh will be unavailable for the tri-series against South Africa and West Indies in January. The duo will be representing India at the Women's U19 T20 World Cup.

This could give Sushma Verma and Amanjot Kaur the opportunity to showcase their skills after impressing in domestic cricket. The duo will only be available for the tri-series.

Squad for Tri-series vs. South Africa and West Indies: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Shushma Verma (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey.

Poll : 0 votes