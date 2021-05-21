"Shikhar bhai will be a good choice” – Deepak Chahar backs opener for Sri Lanka tour captaincy 

Deepak Chahar has endorsed Shikhar Dhawan’s for Team India's captaincy during the upcoming Sri Lanka tour. The fast bowler feels the southpaw is the ideal person to lead the side, owing to his experience.

The skipper for India’s white-ball squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour has become a hot topic of discussion. In the absence of the usual captaincy candidates, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have emerged as contenders for the leadership role.

Deepak Chahar touched upon the captaincy debate while speaking to the Times of India, claiming Shikhar Dhawan would be his pick for the job.

"Shikhar bhai will be a good choice (for captain). He has been playing for a long time and has a lot of experience. For me, a senior person should become a captain. Because players see that player as a senior and respect him and obey him with honesty. Players should respect their captain. He (Dhawan) will be a good choice,” claimed Chahar.

India will take on Sri Lanka in 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs in July. Deepak Chahar is likely to be part of the squad and will compete with Navdeep Saini, Bhuvenshwar Kumar and others for a starting slot.

After a solid IPL 2021 where he put together some mesmerising spells at the top, Deepak Chahar is brimming with confidence. The fast bowler also claimed that despite missing several of its first-choice stars, India’s strength in depth means they will put together a strong side.

"I am all set for the Sri Lanka tour. I bowled well in the IPL. I was in good touch. I am excited to play in Sri Lanka. In my opinion, experience gives you a lot of confidence. I have experience now and I am confident of a good showing in Sri Lanka. I am sure we will emerge victorious against Sri Lanka. Our second-string team is looking as strong as the main team. We have a lot of options," Chahar further said.

“I am sure the selectors will give me a chance someday” – Deepak Chahar on Test career

Although Deepak Chahar has played 13 T20Is and 3 ODIs for India, he is yet to feature in the longest format of the game. Many feel Deepak Chahar would be a useful option in red-ball cricket because of his ability to swing the ball both ways. Touching upon his Test career, Deepak Chahar was confident of getting a chance in the future, as he wished the Indian team luck for their upcoming England assignments.

"Playing Test cricket is my ultimate dream. I know how to swing the ball and swinging conditions favour me a lot. The (Test) team is going to England. I wish them all the best. Bowling in English conditions has its own charm. I have played in England and I have enjoyed bowling there. I am sure the selectors will give me a chance someday. I have played T20Is and ODIs and I have to prove myself a lot in these two formats and I hope I make it to the Test team someday. I look forward to playing Tests for the country,” Chahar concluded.

Deepak Chahar will look to make a mark against Sri Lanka as the competition heats up for India’s squad for the T20 World Cup.