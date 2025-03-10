Shikhar Dhawan rejoices with friends and sings 'Lehra Do' after India win 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

Former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan rejoiced in India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph with his friends after the final. India beat New Zealand by four wickets in Dubai to clinch the title on Sunday, March 9.

In a video shared by Shikhar Dhawan on social media, he can be seen watching the game and celebrating with his friends. He also sang the 'Lehra Do' song while waving his hands and smiling with joy. Dhawan took to Instagram to share the moment.

"Congratulations Team India, Champions Trophy apni hi hai! Kya kamaal ka performance tha, undefeated all season. Well done boys!! Thanks for giving us amazing memory💙🇮🇳," he captioned the post.

As India beat New Zealand, they won the Champions Trophy for the third time, the most by any team, having previously won the tournament in 2002 (joint-winners with Sri Lanka) and 2013. Dhawan was part of the winning team in 2013.

The Men in Blue, as Dhawan mentioned in his caption, remained unbeaten throughout the 2025 edition, winning all five matches they played.

Shikhar Dhawan has been India's top performer in the past Champions Trophy editions

England v India: Final - ICC Champions Trophy - Source: Getty

Talking about the Champions Trophy, Shikhar Dhawan has been among the top performers for India in the history of the tournament. He played massive roles in India winning the tournament in 2013 and making it to the final in 2017.

In 2013, he smashed 363 runs from five matches at an average of 90.75 and a strike rate of 101.39, including two hundreds and a half-century and a top score of 114. He finished as the leading run-scorer of the tournament and won the 'Player of the Series' award.

During the 2017 Champions Trophy, Shikhar Dhawan once again emerged as not only India's but the leading run-scorer of the entire tournament. He accumulated 338 runs from five matches at an average of 67.60, including a hundred and two-half-centuries. India had lost to Pakistan in the final by 180 runs.

Overall, Dhawan has scored 701 runs in 10 matches in the Champions Trophy at an average of 77.88 and a strike rate of 101.59, with three hundreds and three half-centuries. He was India's highest run-getter in the history of the tournament until Virat Kohli overtook him during the 2025 edition.

