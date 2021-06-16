Shikhar Dhawan seen meditating, highlights the importance of "being serene"

Shikhar Dhawan, who is currently undergoing quarantine in Mumbai, posted a picture on Instagram where he was doing some meditation. The Dhawan-led Indian team is set to take on Sri Lanka in a limited-overs series in July.

Shikhar Dhawan posted the picture with the caption:

"Being serene is the key to finding clarity in any situation."

The BCCI has named a fairly different side for the Sri Lanka series, with most senior members involved in the tour of England. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been picked as Shikhar Dhawan's deputy for the three-match ODI and three-match T20I series.

Selectors have chosen a large contingent of 20 cricketers, including six uncapped players. The team also comprises five net bowlers. Rahul Dravid is set to travel with the Indian team as the coach of the side.

Team India is expected to fly out to Colombo on June 28 once they complete their 14-day quarantine in Mumbai. The series begins on July 13 with an ODI contest.

Shikhar Dhawan's terrific record against Sri Lanka in limited-overs

Shikhar Dhawan has a best score of 132 against Sri Lanka in ODIs.

The Indian opener has enjoyed terrific outings against Sri Lanka over the years in limited-overs cricket.

Shikhar Dhawan averages just over 70 in 16 ODI encounters against Sri Lanka, his best average against any nation where he has played five games or more. He has four centuries and five half-centuries against the island nation in the 50-over format.

In eight T20I innings against Sri Lanka, the 35-year-old averages 41.29, scoring runs at a decent strike rate of 136.97.

Dhawan looked in good touch during IPL 2021, leading the run-scoring charts before the season got suspended.

He will be keen to carry his form against Sri Lanka and put himself into contention for a place in the playing XI for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be held later this year.

Humbled by the opportunity to lead my country 🇮🇳 Thank you for all your wishes 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SbywALBTwZ — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 11, 2021

Edited by Arjun Panchadar