Shikhar Dhawan will be keen to make his case for the T20 World Cup: VVS Laxman

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman believes India's skipper for the Sri Lanka tour, Shikhar Dhawan, will be keen to dish out consistent performances against the Islanders. There is a lot of healthy competition for the opening slot in the T20 format for India, according to Laxman.

Over the past 18 months, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have been India's first choice openers in the T20I format. In India's last T20I series against England, skipper Virat Kohli expressed his desire to open alongside Rohit in T20I.

Speaking to Star Sports, Laxman explained why the Sri Lanka series will be crucial for Shikhar Dhawan to nail down his spot for the T20 World Cup at the top of the order.

"He (Shikhar Dhawan) has been rewarded for his consistent performances in the Indian team, especially in white-ball cricket. But Shikhar will be very clear that he has to use this opportunity, especially keeping in mind the T20 World CUp. There is so much competition for places. There is Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are established openers, Virat Kohli, who clearly mentioned that he wants to open in T20 format. So Shikhar has to be amongst runs," Laxman opined.

Youngsters will be very comfortable around Shikhar Dhawan: Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes the youngsters in the squad will benefit from spending time with Shikhar Dhawan. Apart from being experienced, Dhawan is also a cheerful character and will ensure that no youngster has to struggle with nerves.

According to Pathan, Shikhar Dhawan will also be keen to pass on his experience to the youngsters and help them perform to their highest potential.

"Youngsters will be very comfortable around him (Shikhar Dhawan). As a leader, he will have a point to prove as well. He will be looking forward to not only perform but also share his experience with the youngsters," Irfan Pathan stated.

Edited by Diptanil Roy