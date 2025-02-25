Shoaib Akhtar hangs out with Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell & other Australian players during 2025 Champions Trophy [In Picture]

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar took to social media on Monday, February 24, to share a picture of himself spending time with Australian players in Rawalpindi. Australia kicked off their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with a victory, chasing down a target of 352 to defeat England, marking the highest successful chase in an ICC ODI event.

On Monday, Shoaib took to Instagram to share a picture of himself hanging out with Australian players, including Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Johnson Spencer, and Nathan Ellis. He captioned the post:

“It was so lovely meeting & chatting with this talented Aussie bunch in my own city.”

Meanwhile, Australia will be back in action on Tuesday, February 25, as they take on South Africa in their second Group Stage match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

“These guys don't have a skill set” - Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Pakistan's loss against India in the 2025 Champions Trophy

India and Pakistan faced off in a highly anticipated 2025 Champions Trophy match on Sunday, February 23, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. After choosing to bat first, Pakistan were dismissed for 241 runs.

In response, Virat Kohli played a brilliant, unbeaten knock of 100 runs off 111 balls, leading India to a six-wicket victory.

Reacting to the loss, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar said he had no expectations from the Pakistan team. In a video shared on X, he said:

"You may think that I'm disappointed. No, I am not disappointed at all because I knew what was going to happen. When you don't select five specialist bowlers in a world where other teams are picking six bowlers, you don't pick five bowlers and go in with two all-rounders, this is a brainless, clueless management.”

"I am really disappointed. What do we tell our boys? The boys are just like the management; they don't know what to do. Intent is another thing, but these guys don't have a skill set. They can't play like Rohit, Virat, or Shubman. I'm really disappointed. They don't know what to do, they have just gone there to participate. Once again, really disappointing,” he added.

Meanwhile, India and New Zealand have qualified for the semi-finals from Group A, while Pakistan and Bangladesh have been eliminated with one game remaining.

