T20 World Cup 2021: "This one should not slip through our fingers" - former Pakistan quick Shoaib Akhtar 

Shoaib Akhtar believes that the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 is for Pakistan to win. However, the former Pakistan quick cautioned the Babar Azam-led side to be wary of "a bad day" similar to what Wasim Akram's side experienced during the 1999 ODI World Cup.

Azam's Pakistan continued their unbeaten run in Group 2 by defeating Namibia by 45 runs for their fourth win and sealing a semifinal spot.

Reviewing the match on his official YouTube channel, Akhtar described the current Pakistan team as one of the most formidable units in world cricket.

In the video, Akhtar said Azam and co. should be wary as their domination resembled Pakistan's hot run in the 1999 ODI World Cup before losing in the final.

"This World Cup shouldn't slip through our fingers. We don't want a bad day, like in 1999. The way Pakistan are playing currently, and are cruising through games, it reminds me of our 1999 ODI World Cup. So we don't want any unlucky day which embarrasses us. So, let's win it."

Wasim Akram-led Pakistan played excellent cricket throughout the 1999 ODI World Cup before losing to Australia in the final at Lord's.

"This World Cup has only happened because Pakistan should win" - Shoaib Akhtar

Akhtar lauded the Matthew Hayden-coached side, saying the team has the ability to lift the trophy.

"I really think that the team is heading towards the right way. Pakistan should go unbeaten into the finals. And I think Pakistan has a greater chance to lift this World Cup. This World Cup has only happened because Pakistan should win."

However, the 46-year-old saw England as a major rival. The Eoin Morgan-led side is currently at the top of Group 1 after winning all four of their games so far.

"And I think Pakistan has far more opportunities and is a far better team than anyone else. They have all the right ingredients. The pacers are excellent, the spinners are good. The only one who can trouble them is England. But first of all, Pakistan have to be in the finals and win the semi-finals, which we will for sure," Akhtar concluded.

Pakistan will face Scotland in their last group fixture in Sharjah on November 7.

