Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik said he had “no idea” why he was left out of the Pakistan squad currently touring New Zealand. Malik added there was no communication from the national selection committee either.

The selection committee picked a jumbo squad of 35 players to play three T20Is and two Test matches in New Zealand. However, Malik was a notable exclusion.

Shoaib Malik stated that only the chief selector can answer the question about his exclusion.

“If I am not part of the national team, only the chief selector can answer this. I have no idea. There wasn't any communication from them. But of course, I don't want to go into the (dwell on) negative side and just stay positive,” Malik told PTI.

Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq had said earlier that the team had decided to focus on youngsters who would be available for all formats of the game. He highlighted that as the reason behind the exclusion of senior players like Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Amir.

“Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Amir are not part of the white-ball matches as for this tour we have opted to invest, develop, and focus on the promising and emerging players who are likely to be available to Pakistan for all formats.”

After announcing his retirement from Test cricket in 2015 and ODIs in 2019, Shoaib Malik plays only the T20 format.

📸 New Zealand-bound Pakistan and Pakistan Shaheens squads⭐️🦅 pic.twitter.com/8jZ9b1xciF — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 23, 2020

"There will be big names in the LPL from the next season."

The 38-year-old Malik, who is currently playing in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), feels that the quality of cricket in the league is “very good”. He also thinks the tournament could see bigger names from the next season.

“The quality of cricket in Lanka Premier League is very good. From next year I am sure there will be more big names. These are tough times and we are using only one stadium. From next year, when we all come out of this pandemic LPL will have more venues and more crowds.”

Shoaib Malik does not want to think about his exclusion from the national team and instead, wants to focus on the LPL. The Pakistani all-rounder plays for the Jaffna Stallions in the ongoing season of the LPL.

“I have a great opportunity in my hands that is the Lanka Premier League and my total focus is on the league and I don't want to focus on where I'm not present. I have played enough cricket and I feel whatever you have in your hand you should focus on that.”

