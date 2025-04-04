Shocking details about Yashasvi Jaiswal kicking Ajinkya Rahane's kitbag comes to light as he decides to switch from Mumbai to Goa - Reports

India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal kicked the kitbag of Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane after the team's loss to Jammu & Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy in January 2025, a report in India Today claimed. The southpaw made a switch from Mumbai to Goa for the upcoming domestic season on Wednesday, March 2.
Mumbai head coach Omkar Salvi and Rahane had questioned Jaiswal's commitment to the side following the defeat, which angered the youngster and caused him to kick the captain's kit bag. The report said that the 23-year-old was unhappy with the Mumbai setup and his relationship with Rahane had become untenable.
The start of the tensions between Rahane and Jaiswal was during a Duleep Trophy match in Coimbatore in 2022. The former, captaining West Zone, sent the latter off the field due to disciplinary reasons.
The southpaw had sledged South Zone batter Ravi Teja, and Rahane felt that he had crossed the line, forcing him to make that move. The 36-year-old had defended his decision to send Jaiswal off the field as he feared the youngster might be suspended for four matches for his behavior.
"If I had not sent him off the field, then he could have been banned for the next four matches. So, I took the call instinctively. The match referee came up to me later and said that he was about to ban Jaiswal, but did not expect me to take him off the field. In the end he was punished with a fine of 15 or 20 percent of his match fees," Rahane had said on the Curly Tales YouTube channel.
The report added that Jaiswal also felt that he was being unfairly targeted by the Mumbai team management. He was not amused by their constant questioning over his shot selection during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy two seasons ago.
Yashasvi Jaiswal takes Goa offer after state gives him leadership role
Yashasvi Jaiswal said that getting to lead Goa was one of the reasons behind his move from Mumbai. He said that he would play for Goa whenever he wasn't on national duty.
Jaiswal said that leaving Mumbai was a "tough decision" for him and he would always remain indebted to the Mumbai Cricket Association. The left-handed batter joined the likes of Arjun Tendulkar and Siddesh Lad to switch to Goa from Mumbai in recent years.
