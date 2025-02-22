"Should there be celebrations in the Indian camp?" - Aakash Chopra on Fakhar Zaman being ruled out of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former player Aakash Chopra has questioned whether India should be delighted about Fakhar Zaman's absence in the Pakistan lineup for their 2025 Champions Trophy clash. He noted that the Pakistan opener was primarily responsible for India's 180-run defeat in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

India will square off against Pakistan in their second 2025 Champions Trophy Group A game in Dubai on Sunday, February 23. Fakhar has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury sustained in the Men in Green's clash against New Zealand on February 19, with Imam-ul-Haq replacing him in the squad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener wondered whether Fakhar's absence puts Rohit Sharma and company in an advantageous position.

"Fakhar Zaman out, does it mean advantage India? If the Player of the Match of the 2017 final has to leave the tournament because of injury and Imam-ul-Haq comes in, should there be celebrations in the Indian camp?" he said (0:01).

Chopra recalled Fakhar's match-defining performance in the 2017 Champions Trophy final and highlighted his ability to alter the course of the game single-handedly.

"Who is Fakhar Zaman? We still remember the 2017 Champions Trophy final. We couldn't get him out. We got him out once and it was a no-ball and he single-handedly won the game for Pakistan after that. Fakhar Zaman is that kind of a player. He doesn't remain very consistent but he is an aggressive batter. He is also a left-hander," he observed.

Fakhar Zaman smashed 114 runs off 106 deliveries in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. His knock helped Pakistan set a massive 339-run target for India, with Sarfaraz Ahmed's side eventually registering a comprehensive 180-run win.

"It changes things significantly" - Aakash Chopra on Fakhar Zaman's absence in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Pakistan suffered a 60-run loss in their 2025 Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that Fakhar Zaman's absence could have a significant impact on Pakistan's virtual must-win 2025 Champions Trophy clash against India.

"However, now that he (Fakhar) is not there, it changes things significantly. Suddenly you feel what will happen, especially since your tournament started with a big loss, and you know the India match has become do or die. If you slip here, that's it," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that Mohammad Rizwan and company will have to choose between Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel as Babar Azam's opening partner.

"They will have to take a big call in this game. Do you want to play Imam-ul-Haq? He has got the experience and he is a very decent batter. He is a grafter who might suit this pitch. If they continue with Saud Shakeel, he is not coming in with a lot of confidence if we see the last match," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra reckoned that Fakhar Zaman's absence gives a slight advantage to India in their 2025 Champions Trophy clash. However, he added that the bigger question Pakistan need to answer is their opening conundrum, highlighting that Imam-ul-Haq was left out a few months ago as they didn't like his approach at the top of the order.

