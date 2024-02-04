"Should be dropped ASAP" - Fans react as Shreyas Iyer flops again in India vs England Vizag Test

Shreyas Iyer once again failed to get a big score in the second Test between India and England in Vizag on Sunday, February 4. The right-handed batter again threw a good start after scoring 29 runs off 52 balls, including two boundaries. England skipper Ben Stokes took a sprinting catch at mid-off to get rid of Iyer.

The dismissal took place in the 28th over of India’s second innings. Tom Hartley bowled a full-length ball and Iyer danced down the track to play it over the infield, but his bat turned during the execution. The ball went up in the air and Stokes sprinted to cover 20-25 yards from mid-off and complete a scintillating catch.

Notably, Iyer, a good player of spin, has been dismissed four out of four times against spinners in the ongoing Test series.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) roasted Iyer for failing to score a half-century in his last 12 Test innings. One user wrote:

"This should be the last innings Shreyas Iyer should play now. Should be dropped ASAP."

Here are some more reactions:

India extend lead past 250+ against England in 2nd Test

From a 143-run first-innings lead, India have now taken it past 250 in the opening session on Day 3.

At the time of writing, India were 130/4 at Lunch, with Shubman Gill (60 off 78) and Axar Patel ( two off 11) at the crease.

Ace pacer James Anderson sent back openers Rohit Sharma and Yashavi Jaiswal for scores of 13 (21) and 17 (27), respectively. Rehan Ahmed dismissed debutant Rajat Patidar caught behind by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

Batting first, India put up 396 in their first innings. Jaiswal smashed 209 off 290, including seven maximums and 19 boundaries. Anderson, Ahmed and debutant Shoaib Bashir bagged three wickets apiece for the visitors.

In response, the visitors were bundled out for 253, trailing by 143 runs. Opener Zak Crawley starred with the bat, scoring 76 off 78, with the aid of two sixes and 11 boundaries. Jasprit Bumrah bagged six wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets.

