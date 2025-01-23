"Should go to play in Bollywood Celebrity League" - Fans troll Rohit Sharma for another low score on Ranji Trophy return in Mumbai vs J&K clash

Fans reacted online as Team India skipper Rohit Sharma's red-ball struggles continued, with the batter failing to make a mark on his return to the Ranji Trophy. Playing in the tournament for the first time in a decade, the 37-year-old opened the batting for Mumbai in their penultimate group-stage contest against Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday, January 23.

However, Rohit endured another poor outing, dismissed for three runs off 19 balls off the bowling of Umar Nazir in the opening session on Day 1. The veteran opener has been under immense pressure due to his dismal Test form over the past few months.

Rohit is coming off a forgettable Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) campaign in Australia, where he scored only 31 runs in three Tests at an average of 6.20. His barren run extended even further, with the right-hander accumulating only 164 runs in his last eight Tests at an average of under 11 and a lone half-century in 15 innings.

Fans on X/Twitter could not resist trolling and slamming the star batter following his early dismissal in the Ranji Trophy encounter.

Here are some of the reactions:

Fans continued to troll Rohit for his dismal showing on his Ranji return, with one saying:

"Don't worry! Soon Rohit Sharma will score a double century against some mumbai School team."

"Even that word retire will retire, but Rohit Sharma won't!!," said a fan.

"Here’s an honest suggestion for Rohit Sharma: Why sit around hoping for a comeback? You have a good career. Play the CT, bid farewell to cricket with a smile, and enjoy your life. Why risk messing up your reputation in the name of a comeback at the end of the road?," a fan tweeted.

"No one has to tell him what he needs to do" - Ajinkya Rahane on Rohti Sharma

Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane backed the struggling Rohit Sharma to come good ahead of the ongoing Ranji Trophy encounter against Jammu and Kashmir. Rohit's place in India's Test side has been questioned by fans and experts after his recent sub-par run.

However, on the eve of his Ranji Trophy return, Rahane told the media (as quoted by NDTV):

"Rohit has always been relaxed. Even playing at the international level, his character is similar. His attitude is pretty much relaxed. He knows his game really well so, no one has to tell him what he needs to do. Once he gets in, I'm sure he will do well. He has never changed, which is a very good thing. hat is important is (that) he is hungry, he is determined to do well. I am sure once he gets in, he will get a big one."

Meanwhile, Mumbai also lost the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal for just four runs. They are currently reeling at 12/2 in six overs, with skipper Rahane and wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Tamore at the crease.

