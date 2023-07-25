"Should be part of the World Cup squad" - Dinesh Karthik on Suryakumar Yadav's place in India's ODI team

Dinesh Karthik reckons that Suryakumar Yadav must feature in Team India's squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 despite his recent underwhelming outings in ODIs.

He suggested that Suryakumar will have a point to prove in the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies. Karthik backed the dynamic batter to shine in the series.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, he said:

"For me, the biggest person who can take home a lot in terms of confidence and in terms of giving confidence to the selectors as well, and as someone who is a world-class player but strangely hasn't put a mark in ODI cricket, is Suryakumar Yadav.

"He has had quite a lean run, in the last series against Australia, he got three ducks, and post that, we also saw what he can do in the IPL. He is somebody who can take the game away in a whiff of a breath. That is how special he is.

"He is, in my mind, one of the best T20 players, and I have no doubt that he should be part of the World Cup squad."

Notably, Suryakumar has failed to translate his red-hot T20 form into 50-over cricket. He has amassed only 433 runs from 21 ODIs. In the absence of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, the 32-year-old now has yet another chance to carve a niche for himself in the Men in Blue's ODI side.

Karthik further stated that Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson could compete for the role of the second keeper in the ODI team. He claimed that Kishan, being a left-handed batter, has the upper hand, adding:

"There is a chance that between Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson could be the choice for the second wicket-keeper. Ishan Kishan is slightly ahead because India lack left-handers. So, there is a great chance that he could be up there. He would also be the reserve backup opener."

The opening fixture of the ODI series between India and West Indies is slated to be played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Thursday, July 27.

"He has hardly played many games" - Dinesh Karthik on Yuzvendra Chahal

Dinesh Karthik further stated that Yuzvendra Chahal will also need to make the most of his chances against West Indies. He pointed out how the leg spinner hasn't played a lot of international matches in the recent past.

Karthik also opined that Kuldeep Yadav seems to have piped Chahal in the pecking order lately. He elaborated:

"He (Chahal) has been very sporadic with the amount of games he has played. He has hardly played many games. I think, if I am right, he has only played around five since the last one year. That is not too much to take home about.

"But he is fighting with Kuldeep now, who has probably just gone ahead of him. But there is always a battle between both the spinners."

It is worth mentioning that Chahal was benched in the entire three-match home ODI series against Australia earlier this year in March.