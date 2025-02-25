  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • ICC Champions Trophy 2025
  • “Should have played their first match against Bangladesh” - Former captain’s interesting take on Pakistan after IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

“Should have played their first match against Bangladesh” - Former captain’s interesting take on Pakistan after IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Feb 25, 2025 10:16 IST
Pakistan v India - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Pakistan were ousted from the tournament after their first two matches against New Zealand and India [Credit: Getty]

Former player Ramiz Raja believes Pakistan would have been better served had they played Bangladesh instead of New Zealand in the opening match of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Men in Green were officially eliminated from the semifinal race after the Black Caps defeated Bangladesh in their second Group A game on Monday (February 24).

Ad

Pakistan's first two games were against New Zealand and India. The Men in Green were under massive pressure heading into the contest against India after their 60-run loss to the Kiwis in the tournament opener. This pressure showed in their performance against arch-rivals as they suffered a six-wicket defeat.

Talking about Pakistan's dismal Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on his YouTube channel 'Ramiz Speaks,' the 62-year-old said [via Hindustan Times]:

"I wonder why Pakistan played their first match against New Zealand. They should have played their first match against Bangladesh. Even though Bangladesh is a strong side, it was still comparatively an easy match for them."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He added:

"They played against them (New Zealand) in the opener and lost. The defeat created pressure on Pakistan. I don't understand why Pakistan didn't play their first match against Bangladesh or India. If that happened, the pressure would be equal."

The defeat to India was Pakistan's third consecutive in ODIs, resulting in a disappointing elimination only five days into the tournament. They will play Bangladesh in an inconsequential final Group A game in Rawalpindi on Thursday, February 27.

Ad

"Virat Kohli was a complete package" - Ramiz Raja

Kohli was back at his best in the run-chase against Pakistan in Dubai [Credit: Getty]
Kohli was back at his best in the run-chase against Pakistan in Dubai [Credit: Getty]

In the same video, Ramiz Raja hailed Virat Kohli for his match-winning knock in the crucial 2025 Champions Trophy encounter against Pakistan in Dubai. Chasing 242 for victory, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (20) on the final ball of the fifth over before Kohli walked into bat.

Ad

The 36-year-old was unfazed by the situation, smashing a brilliant unbeaten 100 off 111 deliveries to help India win by six wickets.

"Virat's knock had everything. There was calmness and attack. He maintained the pace well. Overall, Virat Kohli was a complete package. He keeps on challenging himself. He played confidently against every bowler and didn't allow anyone to settle," Ramiz said.

It was Kohli's 51st ODI century and a fourth against Pakistan, leading to India's sixth consecutive ODI win over their Asian rivals. The champion batter also reached the 14,000-run mark in ODIs, becoming only the second cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara to the landmark.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025, ICC Champions Trophy India Schedule, India Squad ICC Champions Trophy, ICC Champions Trophy Schedule

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी