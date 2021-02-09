"Show me a bigger fraud than him" - Twitterati blasts Ajinkya Rahane over poor home form

Ajinkya Rahane's lean patch in home Tests continued as an absolute snorter from England pacer James Anderson sent the 32-year-old's off-stump cartwheeling.
Team India had just lost Shubman Gill's wicket and Ajinkya Rahane was expected to keep Anderson at bay. However, it took just three balls from the 38-year-old to get rid of the Indian Test vice-captain. Anderson reverse-swung at pace and found the gap between Rahane's bat and pad to dislodge the stumps.
Fans on Twitter highlight Ajinkya Rahane's poor home record
Ajinkya Rahane seems to be a completely different batsman in home conditions. The 32-year-old is very tentative in his approach and looks unsure about his shot selection.
After a fantastic hundred against Australia at the MCG, Ajinkya Rahane hasn't quite been in good form. Fans took to Twitter and this is what they had to say:
Team India resumed Day 5 on 39-1 and lost Cheteshwar Pujara early, thanks to a beauty from Jack Leach.
Gill continued to play his shots and reached another half-century in what has been a brilliant start to his Test career. However, a rampant Anderson ran through the youngster's defence before castling Ajinkya Rahane.
The veteran England pacer soon got rid of Rishabh Pant. Washington Sundar, too, was dismissed after edging one behind off Dominic Bess' bowling. As a result, the last recognized Indian batting pair of Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin are at the crease.
From the highs of an emphatic series win Down Under, Team India are suddenly staring at an embarrassing home defeat. With skipper Virat Kohli still at the crease, all is not lost. However, it is safe to say that only a miracle would help the hosts save the game from here.