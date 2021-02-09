"Show me a bigger fraud than him" - Twitterati blasts Ajinkya Rahane over poor home form

Ajinkya Rahane's lean patch in home Tests continued as an absolute snorter from England pacer James Anderson sent the 32-year-old's off-stump cartwheeling.

Team India had just lost Shubman Gill's wicket and Ajinkya Rahane was expected to keep Anderson at bay. However, it took just three balls from the 38-year-old to get rid of the Indian Test vice-captain. Anderson reverse-swung at pace and found the gap between Rahane's bat and pad to dislodge the stumps.

Fans on Twitter highlight Ajinkya Rahane's poor home record

Ajinkya Rahane seems to be a completely different batsman in home conditions. The 32-year-old is very tentative in his approach and looks unsure about his shot selection.

After a fantastic hundred against Australia at the MCG, Ajinkya Rahane hasn't quite been in good form. Fans took to Twitter and this is what they had to say:

Ajinkya Rahane in 20 home Test since England tour, 2016/17



29 inngs

Avg 32.33



vs spin

19 dismissals

Avg 25.31#INDvENG — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 7, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane against Aus + SA + Eng + NZ since Nov 2016

Tests - 27

Inns - 49

Runs - 1368

Avg - 29.73

💯 - 2

50 - 6

People want him captain of india despite averaging 29 against top teams from 5 years — JSK (@imjsk27) February 9, 2021

Rahane has 4 test 100s at home

All came in dead rubber



Ajinkya Rahane in Home Tests Dead Rubbers



Innings - 7

Runs - 561

Avg - 112.2

50/100 - 0/4



Outside Dead Rubbers



Innings - 36

Runs - 933

Avg - 27.44

50/100 - 7/0 pic.twitter.com/daWaX0f2R0 — .. (@finehaihum) February 8, 2021

Most times got out on Duck against James Anderson



Ajinkya Rahane - 4 times*

Virender Sehwag - 3 times

Murali Vijay - 3 times#INDvENG — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) February 9, 2021

In last 30 innings at home, Ajinkya Rahane averages 32. Meanwhile Jadeja, & KL averages 45 & 46 respectively.

Let that sink in. — Jay. (@Itxjunu18) February 8, 2021

Since November 2016



Ajinkya Rahane :- 69 innings , 2263 runs , 35 average



In India : 30 innings , 873 runs , 31 average



In SENA :- 31 innings , 890 runs , 29 average , just 1 100 in 31 innings and 4 50s only



Show me a bigger fraud than him . — #MakePantViceCaptain (@Aivy_one8) February 9, 2021

Drop Ajinkya Rahane. This good boy image and one performance per series are not enough to bench many talented young players who are waiting for the opportunity. — Brainfaded (@iRoshan_Rv) February 9, 2021

I really fail to understand when is rahane in form and when not in form...one innings he scores 100 and then struggles in the next few...he is got to be consistent...after all he is the Vice Captain and the captain who got us the historic Test Victory in Gabba @ajinkyarahane88 — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) February 7, 2021

@MatKashbakihai Rahane fell short of yet another 💯 but 100 runs.

Overall contribution of 1 run in a test match 👌🏻 — Udit Patel (@Im_UditPatel) February 9, 2021

Time to remove Rohit Sharma, ajinkya rahane , from test team.



Move Rishabh pant up batting order. He can play as batsman itself. No need to thrust WK on him in n hypocrisy as if pure batsman r doing good job in top order. @BCCI #INDvENG #EngvsInd — Savitr (@Savitr13) February 9, 2021

If we make 2nd strength Indian team in test cricket , Ajinkya Rahane shouldn't make that team also . — #MakePantViceCaptain (@Aivy_one8) February 9, 2021

Team India resumed Day 5 on 39-1 and lost Cheteshwar Pujara early, thanks to a beauty from Jack Leach.

Gill continued to play his shots and reached another half-century in what has been a brilliant start to his Test career. However, a rampant Anderson ran through the youngster's defence before castling Ajinkya Rahane.

The veteran England pacer soon got rid of Rishabh Pant. Washington Sundar, too, was dismissed after edging one behind off Dominic Bess' bowling. As a result, the last recognized Indian batting pair of Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin are at the crease.

From the highs of an emphatic series win Down Under, Team India are suddenly staring at an embarrassing home defeat. With skipper Virat Kohli still at the crease, all is not lost. However, it is safe to say that only a miracle would help the hosts save the game from here.