“He has shown courage” – Australian PM Anthony Albanese lauds Usman Khawaja amid ICC saga

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has come out in support of Usman Khawaja, who continues to show his solidarity with the victims of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The Pakistan-born Aussie cricketer was barred by the International Cricket Council (ICC) from displaying messages 'All lives are equal’ and ‘Freedom is a human right’ on his shoes. It happened during Australia's first Test against Pakistan Down Under.

The cricketer had to tape his shoes but sported a black armband for the same cause during the opening Test in Perth. The ICC, however, sanctioned him for breaching clothing and equipment regulations.

Khawaja then wished to sport a sticket of a dove holding an olive branch on his bat in the second Test in Melbourne but was once again barred by the ICC. Khawaja took to Instagram to express his opinion on these decisions by the cricketing body.

Now, ahead of the Sydney Test (set to begin on January 3), host nation's PM Albanese addressed the Pakistani and Australian teams at Kirribilli House on New Year’s Day. He was quoted as saying by Perth Now.

"I'd like to congratulate (Khawaja) for the courage he has shown standing up for human values. He has shown courage, and the fact that the team has backed him in is a great thing.”

“Absolute amazing” – David Warner on his camaraderie with Usman Khawaja

David Warner, who is set to retire from the longest format after the Sydney Test, revealed his excitement to open the batting with childhood friend Usman Khawaja for one last time. The southpaw lauded Khawaja for his sublime form over the last two years.

"Just to see him come back the way he has the last two years has been absolutely amazing. I know his family are really, really proud of him."

He added:

"I'm really, really proud of him as a mate. When you're childhood friends dreaming big and you get to go out here at the SCG, it's fitting."

Warner has also announced his retirement from ODI cricket. He has amassed 8695 runs in 111 Tests at an average of 44.58, including 26 tons and 36 half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja has scored 5177 runs in 68 Tests at an average of 47.06, comprising 15 tons and 25 half-centuries.

