Sanjay Manjrekar believes that Team India's middle-order batter Rinku Singh will be a pivotal cog in the Men in Blue's lineup on the road to the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.

Rinku impressed many with his batting exploits in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series between India and South Africa at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday, December 12. The southpaw notched up his maiden T20I half-century, remaining unbeaten on 68 runs off 39 balls.

Manjrekar pointed out that Rinku's knock proves that he can bat according to the situation. The left-handed batter walked out to bat when India were reeling at 55/3.

He formed a crucial 70-run stand for the fourth wicket with Suryakumar Yadav, helping the side bounce back following a dismal start. Lauding Rinku's effort with the bat, Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo:

"Rinku Singh is in my full strength playing XI. He has performed consistently in the IPL and has good first-class numbers as well. It is very difficult to score and make an impact consistently at that position, but he has done it for India whenever he has had an opportunity. His strike rate was over 170, but he hit nine fours and just one six, which shows he can bat in different gears."

Rinku Singh has proved his mettle as a finisher with consistent performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has had a wonderful start to his international career as well, chalking up 248 runs from seven innings at a fantastic strike rate of 183.7.

"The conditions helped the chasing team here as well" - Sanjay Manjrekar on South Africa's five-wicket (DLS method) win over India in 2nd T20I

India were 180/7 in 19.3 overs when rain interrupted play in the second T20I, which led to South Africa being given a revised target of 152 in 15 overs as per the DLS method.

The Proteas ultimately secured a comprehensive five-wicket win, chasing the target in 13.5 overs. Opener Reeza Hendricks was the top performer with the bat with his quick-fire 49.

Assessing India's defeat, Sanjay Manjrekar said:

"Just like in the World Cup final between India and Australia, the conditions helped the chasing team here as well. The pitch changed because of the weather. India batted really well, scoring 180 runs on a ground where the par score is around 160. Maybe things changed after the interruption."

India had a miserable start with the bat in the encounter, with both the opening batters Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal bagging ducks. Manjrekar noted that despite their failure, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma didn't try to anchor the innings and continued playing attacking cricket, adding:

"India lost two wickets very early, and even the third wicket fell soon after, but despite that, the batters scored boundaries and sixes regularly. If this was our old T20I team, someone would have played the anchor's role after an early wicket. However, there is no anchor in this team, and everyone plays their shots regularly."

South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0. The third and final contest will take place at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday, December 14.