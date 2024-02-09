Shreyas Iyer troubled again with stiff back; could miss India's last three Tests against England: Reports

Problems have compounded for Indian batter Shreyas Iyer as he could miss out on playing any further part in the ongoing Test series against England. The 29-year-old right-hand batter had to miss out on several months of cricketing action last year due to a major back injury and even underwent surgery for the same.

However, according to a report from The Indian Express, Iyer complained to the team management about having a stiff back. He also supposedly raised concerns about pain in his groin area when he spent a brief time at the crease.

Here's what a source told the aforementioned outlet about Shreyas Iyer's participation in the remainder of the Test series:

"Iyer has informed the Indian team management and the medical staff that his back gets stiff after playing more than 30 balls and he feels pain in his groin while playing forward defence. Post surgery, he is facing this issue for the first time so he has been advised to rest for a few weeks. He will head to NCA later."

Iyer had suffered from a back spasm just before the Asia Cup 2023 game against Pakistan, which forced India to go with KL Rahul instead. These repetitive back problems despite the surgery would surely be frustrating for both the player as well as the Indian team.

Shreyas Iyer was already going through a rough patch of form

Questions had already begun to mount on Shreyas Iyer's place in India's Test team due to a lack of big scores under his belt of late. In the four innings against England so far in the ongoing Test series, Iyer could only score a combined 104 runs at a modest average of 26.

If KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were both fit in time to return to the playing XI for the third Test in Rajkot, there were chances that Iyer would have made way for either of them even if he was completely fit.

Questions still loom over whether Virat Kohli will be back for the remainder of the Test series after the star batter withdrew his participation citing personal reasons. The Indian team are yet to announce the squad for their remaining three Tests.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App