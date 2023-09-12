"Shreyas Iyer has been advised rest by the medical team" - BCCI issue statement regarding the batter's back injury ahead of IND vs SL match 

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been officially ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage contest against Sri Lanka, scheduled for Tuesday, September 12 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The right-handed batter was not part of the team's recent win over Pakistan as well due to a back spasm.

Iyer made his return to the Indian team ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 after proving his fitness to the coaches at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as well as the selection committee. He scored 14 runs off nine deliveries in his return match against Pakistan in the group stage, before being dismissed by Haris Rauf.

He also played the subsequent encounter against Nepal, but did not avail a chance to bat. With the Super Four matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka taking place on consecutive days due to the reserve day being used, Iyer has not yet recovered from the back injury, and has been advised rest by the BCCI medical staff.

The Indian cricket governing body issued a brief statement hours before Team India take the field to face Sri Lanka. The post read:

"Shreyas Iyer is feeling better but is yet to fully recover from back spasm. He has been advised rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has not travelled with the team to the stadium today for India's Super 4 match against Sri Lanka."

The setback will come across as a concern to the management as well as the fans since the batter only recently made a comeback after undergoing back surgery. Questions have been already raised whether the batter was rushed back into action just for the sake of resolving the middle-order crisis.

Shreyas Iyer was replaced by KL Rahul in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage clash against Pakistan

With Iyer being unavailable, Team India turned to KL Rahul, who is also making a return from injury. The wicket-keeper batter made the most of the opportunity by scoring a hundred after coming into bat at No.4. With Ishan Kishan adapting to his role in the middle order as well, India should ideally not rush the injured player back into action.

The Men in Blue might make some changes to the playing XI, considering that they were in action late until yesterday night. They originally had a day off in between following the clash against Pakistan on Sunday, but rain forced the reserve day (Monday, September 11) to be used, when most of the contest took place.

