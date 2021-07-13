Shreyas Iyer, Arjun Tendulkar & Rohit Sharma among 45 players named by MCA for a fitness training camp

In an encouraging update for Indian cricket fans, Shreyas Iyer has been named in a group of 45 players selected by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for a fitness training camp. Iyer has been out of action since sustaining a shoulder injury in the first ODI against England in Pune in March.

Shreyas Iyer needed shoulder surgery to recover from the setback he suffered while fielding against England. The right-handed batsman, who went on to miss the start of IPL 2021, is also not part of the England tour or the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

The list from MCA also includes Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw and Arjun Tendulkar. The MCA is yet to announce a date for the fitness camp.

A statement released by the MCA read:

"The schedule of the fitness camp will be announced in due course of time."

Selected players for MCA fitness camp: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw, Dhaval Kulkarni, Shivam Dube, Aditya Tare, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Siddhesh Lad, Aakarshit Gomel, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Divyansh Saxena, Chinmay Sutar, Arman Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Bhupen Lalwani, Hardik Tamore, Akash Parkar, Aman Khan, Shubham Ranjane, Sujit Nayak, Sairaj Patil, Prasad Pawar, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhrumil Matkar, Shreyas Gurav, Tanush Kotian, Ankush Jaiswal, Shashank Attarde, Prashant Solanki, Parikshit Valsangkar, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Nikhil Date, Roystan Dias, Atif Attarwala, Siddharth Raut, Kruthik Hanagawadi, Deepak Shetty, Ravi Solanki.

Shreyas Iyer racing against time to be fit for the T20 World Cup

Work in progress 🚧 Watch this space 😏 pic.twitter.com/HyVC8036yh — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) May 13, 2021

The latest announcement from the MCA is a boost for Delhi Capitals (DC) and Team India. With the second phase of the IPL set to resume in September in the UAE, it remains to be seen whether the 26-year-old will recover in time for that.

The Mumbai batsman was in fine form in the T20I series against England earlier this year. He amassed 121 runs in four innings at an average of 40.33 while scoring at an impressive strike rate of 145.78. India won the five-match series by a 3-2 margin, with Shreyas Iyer playing a vital part in India's middle order.

Given his recent performances, Iyer should be in line to be a part of the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup if he manages to prove his fitness.

Edited by Samya Majumdar