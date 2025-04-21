Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan back, debutants make Grade C as BCCI announces central contracts for 2024-25 season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced central contracts for the 2024-25 season. Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan have been handed a contract after a year, while debutants across formats, such as Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana, have also been added to the contracts list.
The BCCI has four grades in its central contract lists, namely A+, A, B, and C. The A+ grade sees the all-format regulars, while the C grade sees the recent debutants across formats. The A+ grade sees ₹7 crore being paid in retainership fee, while A, B, and C see ₹5 crore, ₹3 crore, and ₹1 crore being paid, respectively.
Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan have been reintroduced into the central contracts list after they were snubbed during the Test series against England last year. Iyer has been inducted into the B-grade category, while Ishan has been added to the C-grade category. Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, and Abhishek Sharma, who made their debuts last year, have been added to the C-grade category.
Here is a list of players included in the BCCI central contract
A+ (₹7 crore): Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja
A (₹5 crore): Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant
B (₹3 crore): Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer
C (₹1 crore): Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Akash Deep, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Harshit Rana.
India take on England in their upcoming assignment
Post the IPL, India will be playing England for five Test matches. The series begins on June 20, when they play each other at Headingley, Leeds. The fifth and the last game of the series sees the two sides play each other in the last Test on July 31 at the Oval.
India missed out on the berth for a third appearance in the World Test Championship when they lost to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The WTC finals will be played between Australia and South Africa from June 11 at Lord's, London.
