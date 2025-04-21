Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan back, debutants make Grade C as BCCI announces central contracts for 2024-25 season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced central contracts for the 2024-25 season. Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan have been handed a contract after a year, while debutants across formats, such as Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana, have also been added to the contracts list.

Ad

The BCCI has four grades in its central contract lists, namely A+, A, B, and C. The A+ grade sees the all-format regulars, while the C grade sees the recent debutants across formats. The A+ grade sees ₹7 crore being paid in retainership fee, while A, B, and C see ₹5 crore, ₹3 crore, and ₹1 crore being paid, respectively.

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan have been reintroduced into the central contracts list after they were snubbed during the Test series against England last year. Iyer has been inducted into the B-grade category, while Ishan has been added to the C-grade category. Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, and Abhishek Sharma, who made their debuts last year, have been added to the C-grade category.

Ad

Trending

Here is a list of players included in the BCCI central contract

A+ (₹7 crore): Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja

A (₹5 crore): Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant

B (₹3 crore): Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer

C (₹1 crore): Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Akash Deep, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Harshit Rana.

Ad

India take on England in their upcoming assignment

Post the IPL, India will be playing England for five Test matches. The series begins on June 20, when they play each other at Headingley, Leeds. The fifth and the last game of the series sees the two sides play each other in the last Test on July 31 at the Oval.

India missed out on the berth for a third appearance in the World Test Championship when they lost to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The WTC finals will be played between Australia and South Africa from June 11 at Lord's, London.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news