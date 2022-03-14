Shreyas Iyer beats Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee to win ICC Player of the Month award

Shreyas Iyer beat Dipendra Singh Airee and Vritiya Aravind to win the ICC Player of the Month award for February 2022 on Monday.

Iyer has been in great form this year. He missed a few matches on the South Africa tour due to health issues, besides testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of the 2022 home season. But after recovering, the 27-year-old has completely destroyed the West Indies and Sri Lanka bowlers.

He scored 80 runs in the final match of the ODI series against West Indies. Later in the T20I series against Sri Lanka, Shreyas Iyer returned with scores of 57*, 74* and 73*. His contributions helped India win the three-match series 3-0. Iyer was adjudged the Man of the Series for his remarkable consistency.

Meanwhile, Amelia Kerr won the ICC Player of the Month award in the women's category. The New Zealand all-rounder aggregated 353 runs in the ODI series against India. She beat Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma to win the award.

Shreyas Iyer showed tremendous consistency and control: Russell Arnold

Shreyas is currently one of the top T20I batters in the world

Russell Arnold was a member of the ICC Voting Panel for this year's Player of the Month award. Commenting on Iyer's performance, the former Sri Lanka player told ICC:

"Throughout the month Shreyas showed tremendous consistency and control. He totally dominated opposition bowlers and proved very hard to bowl at, scoring runs all around the wicket and attacking the bowlers at the right moments."

Iyer is currently playing for India in the second Test against Sri Lanka. He has recorded a fifty in both innings to put India in a comfortable position.

Sri Lanka are 151/4 in a run-chase of 447. You can follow the live scorecard of the Test match right here.

