Shreyas Iyer cleared for action by NCA, set to join Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer has been cleared by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to take part in competitive action. He is set to join the Delhi Capitals squad for the remainder of IPL 2021 set to take place in the UAE from September.

Iyer has been away from competitive cricket for nearly five months now. He was last seen in action during the limited-overs series against England in March during which he injured his shoulder.

A senior BCCI source confirmed to PTI that Shreyas Iyer has passed the final assessment held at the NCA.

"Yes, NCA has issued a fit certificate to Shreyas. He stayed in Bengaluru at the NCA for a week and his final assessment has happened few days back. Based on all medical and physical parameters, he is now ready to play matches," the source said.

Iyer took to Twitter to confirm that he is ready to take the field and thanked everyone who helped him recover from the prolonged injury.

"Ready to go out there. Ready to fight. Ready to play. Thank you to everyone who’s helped me recover. Time to let the bat talk now."

Ready to go out there. Ready to fight. Ready to play ⚔️ Thank you to everyone who’s helped me recover 🙏 Time to let the bat talk now 💪 pic.twitter.com/VNDWS7hilo — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) August 11, 2021

Rishabh Pant was handed over the captaincy of Delhi Capitals in the absence of Shreyas Iyer

DC management might have a tough time deciding the captain for the second half of IPL 2021

Shreyas Iyer injured himself just over a month before the commencement of IPL 2021, rendering himself unavailable for the first half of the season.

In his absence, the team management entrusted the captaincy to wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

As we get ready for the second half of the IPL scheduled in the Middle East, the DC management has a tough decision ahead of them.

DC have done well under Rishabh Pant and are at the top of the table with 12 points from eight matches. It will be tricky for them to decide whether the reins need to be handed back to Shreyas Iyer.

