"I believe in treating each ball on its merit and that is how I play all formats" - Shreyas Iyer opens up about his process

Ahead of the three-match Test series against South Africa, Team India batter Shreyas Iyer spoke about his debut Test series against New Zealand. The 27-year-old managed to find a place in the playing XI in the first Test against the Kiwis in the absence of Virat Kohli. The batter from Mumbai grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

Iyer registered a century in his first Test innings and a half-centure in the second. In the second Test, Shreyas Iyer got off the mark in a risky way by hitting the ball in the air. He just about managed to clear the mid-on fielder.

Speaking about the moment, he said that he treats every ball on its own merit. In an interview with Indian Express, Shreyas Iyer said:

"I always walk into bat with a clear mind. When you’re batting, you can’t have your mind cluttered with too many things and plan your next shot before the ball is delivered. I believe in treating each ball on its merit and that is how I play all formats."

He added:

"Yes, you are eager and have a positive nervousness for your first run but at that moment, I just wanted to trust myself on each shot I was playing or attempting."

Shreyas Iyer also discussed not playing first-class cricket for three years before his Test debut. The cricketer sounded confident about his technique and added that he didn't want to over-complicate things. He added:

"I have had considerable experience in the Ranji Trophy circuit where I have developed certain processes around my technique. So, I didn’t try to over-complicate things. I just focused on the processes and mindset that have worked for me in the past."

"He’s very calm and collected" - Shreyas Iyer on Rohit Sharma's captaincy style

Shreyas Iyer also listed a few positives about Rohit Sharma's style of captaincy. He noted that everyone is encouraged to share their opinions under him and added that India's limited-overs skipper is "calm and collected." He said:

"Rohit has his own brand of leadership. He’s very calm and collected and that rubs off on the team as well. He’s quite chilled out and encourages everyone, including youngsters, to share their views."

India's tour of South Africa will begin with the first Test at the Centurion on December 26. Shreyas Iyer, on the back of some good performances of late, will be hopeful of retaining his place in the XI against the Proteas.

Edited by Aditya Singh