Shreyas Iyer falls prey to a suicidal run-out on 44 in IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 [Watch] 

India’s middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer missed out on a well-deserved half-century in the second ODI against England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. The right-handed batter looked good for his 44 runs off 47 balls, laced with one six and three boundaries, before getting run out at the non-striker’s end.

The dismissal came in the 37th over of India’s run-chase. Axar Patel played a delivery straight towards Jos Buttler towards the square inside the 30-yard circle. Iyer ran halfway down the pitch before a call from Axar. In the meantime, Buttler threw the ball to the bowler Adil Rashid, who dislodged the bails in a flash. The right-hander had no time to rush back, he was nowhere in the frame.

Shreyas Iyer consolidated his place in the XI following his quickfire 59 off 36 balls in the series opener. The 30-year-old had played ahead of injured Virat Kohli (swollen knee). His knock helped the Men in Blue win the game by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The performance forced the team management to leave out Yashasvi Jaiswal to accommodate him in the XI.

Shreyas Iyer misses out on a fifty but India placed well to take a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match affair

A clinical all-round display has helped India dominate England in the second ODI in Cuttack.

Batting first, the tourists were bundled out for 304 runs off 49.5 overs. Former captain Joe Root top scored with 69 runs off 72 balls, hitting six boundaries. Ben Duckett also scored 65 off 56 deliveries. Meanwhile, Liam Livingstone, skipper Jos Buttler, and Harry Brook chipped in with 41, 34, and 31, respectively. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for the Men in Blue, returning with figures of 3/35.

In response, the hosts were 286/6 at the time of writing, with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel at the crease. Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front, scoring 119 runs off 90 balls, including seven maximums and 12 boundaries. Shubman Gill also chipped in with 60 off 52. The duo shared a 136-run partnership for the first wicket.

