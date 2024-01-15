Shreyas Iyer gifts signed India jersey to fan during Ranji Trophy match

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer recently gifted a signed jersey to a female fan during the Ranji Trophy match. His last international cricket assignment was the recently concluded two-match Test series against the Proteas in South Africa.

Iyer batted in the number 5 position in both the games but could not do much on bowling-friendly surfaces. He scored only 41 runs across four innings in the series at a paltry average of 13.67.

The selectors ommitted him from the squad for the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan at home. Iyer utilized the break to fine-tune his red-ball batting skills by playing a Ranji Trophy game for Mumbai. It could potentially help him (should he be selected) for the upcoming five-match Test series against England.

Iyer hit a brisk 48 (48) in the first innings of the Ranji match against Andhra. He did not get a chance to bat in the second innings as Mumbai went on to win the match by 10 wickets.

A fan took to X and shared a picture to give a glimpse of Shreyas's gesture as he gifted her his signed Indian team jersey during the Ranji match in Mumbai. You can watch it below:

Expand Tweet

Sunil Gavaskar banking on selectors to give Shreyas Iyer more chances in Tests

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar put his weight behind Shreyas Iyer after his lean run of form in the South Africa Test series. He opined that Iyer should not be singled out as most batter's struggled in South Africa.

During a recent discussion on Star Sports, Gavaskar said:

"Shreyas Iyer is not the only player who failed because it's not easy for any batter on these pitches. If you see, barring Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, no one else scored too many runs. You cannot point fingers at just one player. So I feel the selection committee will also think that he should probably be given more chances."

India's next assignment against England will begin at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on January 25.

Do you agree with Sunil Gavaskar's views above? Let us know in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App