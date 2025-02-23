Shreyas Iyer hits a 102-meter six during IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash [Watch]

Team India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer hit a gigantic 102-meter six during the fifth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against Pakistan on Sunday (February 23) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The moment transpired during the 31st over of the second innings while India were chasing 242.

On the third ball of the over, Pakistan part-timer Salman Agha bowled an off-spin delivery on the middle-stump line. Iyer swiftly came down the track to reach the ball and smashed the ball over the deep mid-wicket region. The incredible timing on the ball took it well over the boundary and deep into the crowd. The broadcast visuals later notified that it was a mammoth 102-meter six.

You can watch the shot in the video below:

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer help India chase 242 comfortably against Pakistan 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Pakistan batted first in the contest after winning the toss and got all out for 241 in 49.4 overs. Saud Shakeel (62), Mohammad Rizwan (46), and Khushdil Shah (38) made significant contributions with the bat. Hardik Pandya picked up two crucial wickets, while Kuldeep cleaned up the lower order with three scalps.

Virat Kohli then anchored the chase perfectly with a 111-ball unbeaten century to take India home in 42.3 overs. Shubman Gill (46) and Shreyas Iyer (56) supported him in the batting department as India won without much hassles.

Reflecting on the win at the post-match presentation, Player of the Match Virat Kohli said:

"It feels good to be able to bat in that manner in a game where we were able to seal qualification in the semis and to contribute in a situation like that. Lost Rohit early, had to string a partnership, took learnings from the conditions, the understanding of how to go about things."

He added:

"My job was clear, to control the middle overs, to see off the seamers and not take many risks. Keep rotating strike, once we strung a partnership Shreyas got going and I got a few boundaries as well."

Team India will face New Zealand in their final group game of the Champions Trophy on March 2 at the same venue in Dubai.

