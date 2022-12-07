"Shreyas Iyer missed a well-deserved ton" - Fans react as Iyer saves India from embarrassment in second ODI vs Bangladesh

Shreyas Iyer shone as other Indian top-order batters had an off day against Bangladesh in the second ODI on Wednesday, December 7. The right-handed batter hit 82 off 102 balls, including three sixes and six boundaries.

With India struggling at 65-4, he shared a crucial 107-run partnership with all-rounder Axar Patel (56) for the fifth wicket while chasing 272 in a must-win game against the hosts. He was eventually caught in the deep by Afif Hossain off Mehidy Hasan Miraz while trying to be an aggressor in the run chase.

The onus will now be on the injured Rohit Sharma and the tail-enders to save the visitors and stay alive in the three-match ODI series.

For the uninitiated, Iyer also scored 80 and 49 runs in the recently concluded ODIs in New Zealand. He has been in sensational form this year. So far, he has amassed 721 runs in 14 innings at an average of 51.50, comprising a century and six fifties.

Fans on Twitter praised Iyer for saving the Men in Blue from embarrassment against lower-ranked Bangladesh in a do-or-die match. Some users even felt that the batter missed out on a well-deserved ton.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Shreyas Iyer shuts up critics after short-ball failure

Shreyas Iyer had earlier failed to score big in the first ODI against Bangladesh, amassing just 24 runs off 39 balls, where the Men in Blue lost by a narrow margin of one wicket. He was criticized for not being able to counter short balls but he has now bounced back in the second ODI with a vital knock to silence his critics.

With less than 12 months left before the 2023 World Cup, the Mumbaikar has made a strong case for himself after missing out on a spot in the India squad during the recently concluded T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue will hope he continues his purple patch in the 50-over format.

Shreyas Iyer will next be seen in action in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh, scheduled to be played on Saturday, December 10.

