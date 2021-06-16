Shreyas Iyer performs leg presses with 500 kg weight [Watch]

Shreyas Iyer posted a video of himself on his Instagram story on Wednesday (June 16), where he can be seen putting in the hard yards at the gym. The star Indian cricketer performed a few leg presses with 500 kilograms of weight.

Many fans will remember that Shreyas Iyer suffered a shoulder injury while fielding for India in an ODI match against England earlier this year. He soon underwent surgery and is on his way to full recovery now.

Iyer has been working hard with his trainers to gain full fitness. Earlier today, he focused on his lower limbs at the gym.

"Not a bad start with 500 kgs," Shreyas Iyer captioned the video on his Instagram story.

Although Shreyas Iyer looked in good shape in the brief clip, the selectors did not pick him for the upcoming Sri Lankan tour. Perhaps the team management did not want to risk his fitness ahead of the crucial ICC T20 World Cup.

Shreyas Iyer will be keen to play in the second phase of IPL 2021

Shreyas Iyer missed the first phase of IPL 2021 because of his shoulder injury

Shreyas Iyer will look forward to attaining 100% fitness before the second phase of IPL 2021. The Delhi Capitals captain missed the initial phase of the tournament due to his injury. In his absence, Rishabh Pant led the team brilliantly to finish the first half of the season at the top of the table.

Iyer will likely take over the team's reins from Rishabh Pant when he returns. It will be interesting to see if the Delhi Capitals can continue their fine form in the second half of the season and lift the trophy for the very first time.

IPL 2021 is likely to resume in September, with the United Arab Emirates playing host to all the remaining games.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee